A TikTok content creator captured shocking footage of a rat dragging a knife behind protein powder bags in his apartment room

The man joked that he needs to move out immediately because the rat now has a weapon it could use against him in their shared living space

Social media users were both horrified and amused by the real footage, with many suggesting the rat was giving him a warning to leave

A man shared a video showing a rat wielding a knife. Images: @sbusiso8028

Source: TikTok

A man has left social media users both shocked and entertained after filming a rat carrying a knife in his apartment.

TikTok user @sbusiso8028, who regularly posts personal content and animal videos on his page, shared the bizarre footage in mid-June with the caption:

"Time to find a new apartment."

The video shows the unexpected moment when he discovered an unwanted roommate. In the video, the rat can be seen dragging a knife behind the bags of protein powder that were lying on the floor. The rodent managed to pull the weapon with it as it moved around furniture in the room, clearly determined to keep hold of its new find. The sight of the knife-wielding rat immediately prompted the man to declare that it was time to leave the apartment.

A man shared a video on TikTok showing a rat wielding a knife in his apartment. Images: @sbusiso8028

Source: TikTok

Rats love collecting items

According to Smithsonian magazine, rats are natural collectors who gather all sorts of items to store in their nests. Pack rats, also known as wood rats, are particularly notorious for collecting odd assortments of objects from their surroundings to build their homes, called middens.

These stockpiling rodents typically stay within 100 to 150 feet of their nests, collecting items from about a 50-foot radius around their territory. They will gather everything from plants and branches to insects, bones, and kitchen knives when they live near humans.

When rats live close to people, they tend to take anything shiny or unusual that they can find. This behaviour isn't just limited to natural materials; rats have been known to collect buttons, marbles, pieces of clothing, and various household items that catch their attention.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Social media reacts with shock

The video of the knife-carrying rat has gone viral, with viewers expressing a mix of horror, amusement, and genuine concern about the situation.

@ThandiT interpreted the message:

"I think it's giving you a warning to vacate immediately 😳😳😳"

@Reoratile agreed with moving:

"Yoh, I'd definitely move out 😭😭😭"

@Kelebogile warned:

"Sleep with one eye open, hle😭"

@Bomie was amazed:

"The fact that this is real and caught on camera is crazy 🤪🤪🤪"

@cindymabunda7 felt unsafe:

"That time I'm sitting in an open space office lol ai can't deal."

@Mr. J made a social commentary:

"Our crime rate is way too high, everyone just wants to protect themselves."

