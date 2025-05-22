Chris Brown was released on a $6.7 million bail in the UK after his arrest for a 2023 assault case linked to a London club incident

Chris Brown’s UK tour, Breezy Bowl XX, set to start on 8 June, will continue as planned, with the singer allowed to travel despite surrendering his passport

Fans on social media expressed relief and excitement over Chris Brown’s release, celebrating the continuation of his tour and showing strong support

Two-time Grammy Award-winning singer and dancer Chris Brown has been released on a $6.7 million bail following his arrest in the UK. Breezy was arrested for a 2023 assault soon after landing in the UK for the Breezy Bowl XX, set to kick off on 8 June.

Chris Brown's UK tour to continue

It looks like Chris Brown will be going ahead with the Breezy Bowl following his release. The 36-year-old American singer made headlines after he was arrested and charged with assault in connection with a 2023 incident where the star allegedly attacked music producer Abraham Diaw with a tequila bottle in a London club.

Brown, who is popular for hit songs like Loyal, Under The Influence and Superhero, was reportedly arrested at a hotel in Manchester after returning to England for the first time since the incident two years ago.

According to Reuters, the megastar who broke records following his historic back-to-back concerts in Johannesburg in December last year was supposed to stay behind bars until 13 June 2025. Brown was initially refused bail on Friday, but was granted bail on Wednesday on the condition he pay 4 million pounds with a further 1 million pounds due in seven days.

The With You hitmaker was ordered to pay the amount as a financial guarantee to ensure he returns to court on 20 May. The judge also asked Brown to surrender his passport, but he is allowed to use it when travelling for the tour, which will kick off on 8 June in Amsterdam.

Chris Brown took to his Instagram stories to celebrate being released from prison with a post that read:

"From the cage to the stage! Breezy Bowl."

Fans react to Chris Brown's release

Social media users are buzzing with excitement after the news of their fav's release from prison. Many were relieved that the tour was going on.

@MarkAsherPayne said:

"Does that mean the tour is still on?"

@Underrated_Dom commented:

"The goat is back."

@boss_bossmac wrote:

"I was losing sleep."

@Tcharismatic_ said:

"Thank the Lord !!! Those who had no hope should be ashamed of being negative. We ride till the wheels fall off for our man @chrisbrown."

@Cheraine632 added:

"Omg, I just started crying because I was honestly worried. I manifested things to go well for him, and it worked. Thank you, God!! 🤞🏾💜"

