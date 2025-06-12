A well-known cyclist had Mzansi buzzing after a highway video showed him confidently riding solo with a fresh new vibe

Limpopo cyclist GautaBMX is back on the move and serving fresh content on two wheels, and Mzansi is here for it.

His clip was posted on Facebook by MashMash, leaving social media users excited to hear of his planned cycling challenge and loving his passion and laid-back vibes.

Gauta teases new trip

The video shows the popular cyclist gliding smoothly along the highway, solo and confidently steering his new bicycle. He's holding his phone in one hand, recording himself as he rides with a proud smile on his face.

The road is quiet and peaceful as he excitedly moves forward, riding next to the yellow line and even throwing in a few head nods to the camera. Gauta’s joy is written all over his face as he continues moving, showing how comfortable he is on his new bicycle.

Social media users were happy to see him riding a new bike, with some asking about the old one. Image: Mash Mash

Source: Facebook

SA reacts to the cool video

The clip attracted massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who enjoyed everything about the clip. The sleek new bicycle had fans curious, especially those who followed his journey earlier this year when he made headlines for cycling from Burgersfort to Cape Town.

Many filled the comments with love, hyping up his consistency and clear passion for cycling. Some said his passion was unmatched, and they were happy to see him still pushing. Some took a funnier route, joking that he wouldn't be getting more donations this time around.

User @Hans Ramzee Shongoane said:

"He's super fit. They must register for a race called The Munga Cyclist Tour in October. It's only 1000km to finish it in 5 days, you ride day and night. The toughest race on Earth."

User @Nkhalisto Dub Natives asked:

"What happened to the BMX? Don't change the winning formula."

User @Mmakola Wa Molemi commented:

"Look at you now, fully suited and looking good as a biker. Modimo ke star."

User @Rabelani Nenzhelele Ronzarex said:

"We have done enough for donations, boy."

User @Tebogo Thulare added:

"History is history, it will never change. Keep your faith, my brother, and enjoy your life."

User @Mankinate Sehlapelo said:

"They have rich sponsors already. Ga ba hloke (they don't need) your donation. Jealousy is a virus."

Watch the Facebook video below:

A man was cycling in Fish Hoek on a sunny day when he nearly rode over a Cape cobra with its head raised, but he quickly applied his brakes.

A humorous young lady shared a video of herself riding a bicycle, jokingly saying she was on her way to the Mother City, and claiming Limpopo cyclist Gauta BMX as hers.

One of the three young men who cycled from Limpopo to Cape Town shared a video of himself and his crew on a quad-biking adventure in Atlantis, and social media users were thrilled to see them living their best lives.

