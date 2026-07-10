Hugo Broos has put an end to speculation about his future with Bafana Bafana, confirming that his coaching career with the South African national side is finished — though he has not closed the door on a different role within the country's football administration.

Broos took charge of Bafana Bafana in June 2021 and became the longest-serving coach in the team's history. It had always been his stated intention to retire following the 2026 FIFA World Cup. That goal took on additional significance when Bafana secured a historic qualification to the round of 32 for the tournament.

In the weeks that followed that achievement, Broos sent mixed signals about whether he might reconsider his retirement plans, making his latest statement the clearest indication yet that he will not continue in the dugout.

Broos in Talks With SAFA Chairperson

Speaking to Belgian outlet voetbalnieuws from his home in Belgium, the 74-year-old said his decision to step away from coaching is final.

"Will I continue as a coach after all? No, it is irreversible! If they need me for something else, perhaps in scouting: that is something else. But football is no longer going to be a part of my life 24 hours a day," Broos was quoted as saying.

The Belgian tactician revealed he has already held preliminary discussions with the South African Football Association chairperson about remaining involved in a reduced capacity.

"I have already had a conversation with the chairman of the South African federation. He would like to keep me, but in a different role, as an advisor or something like that. I will return at the end of July to say a final farewell; I am curious to see what he will propose to me," Broos said.

Life After Coaching

On a lighter note, Broos touched on the domestic reality of retirement, sharing that his wife has welcomed his decision to step back from football, with a caveat.

"My wife is happy that I'm quitting, but she's already warned me: 'Just make sure you don't get in my way!' (laughs) Suppose I have to be in South Africa for a few weeks every two months: why not? Better that than being a nuisance at home because I have nothing to do," he said.

The comments suggest Broos remains open to a consultancy arrangement that would allow him to maintain a connection to South African football without the full-time demands of international management.

Source: Briefly News