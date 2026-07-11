A Canadian man named Daniel packed up his life and flew to South Africa on 10 July 2026 to start over

Daniel shared that a love story he never expected was part of what brought him to South Africa permanently

South Africans in the comments were quick to point out that some scenes in his video did not look like SA at all

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A Canadian man moving to SA. Images: @daniel.in.africa/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A Canadian man, Daniel, packed up his entire life, sold his vehicle, and boarded a flight to South Africa on 10 July 2026. He showed every moment of the journey for his followers.

He posted a video of his arrival at a South African airport, with a caption reading:

"I have arrived in South Africa! 🎉 The airport porter nailed it."

But the real story behind the move goes back further. In June 2025, Daniel had flown to South Africa for an extended stay, expecting to explore a new country and collect a few good stories.

What he did not expect was to fall in love. He has since spoken openly about a relationship that changed everything and became one of the reasons he decided to make the move permanent.

From Canada to SA, bags and all

In the video, Daniel is seen navigating the airport with four bags, a carry-on, and the kind of nervous energy that comes with starting over.

Getting everything into the rental car waiting outside turned into a bit of a juggle, but he made it work. Once on the road, his tone shifted. He reflected that getting to South Africa was never really the goal; it was everything that would come next.

He said he hopes his channel will give people a window into Africa through the eyes of a Westerner, covering culture, language, food, travel, and the unexpected moments that come with living somewhere completely different from what you have always known.

Daniel has not addressed the location questions directly, but he remains open about the fact that he is learning as he goes and does not claim to have everything figured out. The adventure, as he puts it, is only beginning.

Watch Daniel's arrival video on TikTok here:

SA viewers raise eyebrows

Not everyone was simply cheering him on. South Africans in the comments on his TikTok page were sharp-eyed and not shy about it.

@Leeuw Kgosing wrote:

"There's a frame there on this video that I don't think that, it's SA."

@012 added:

"There's a part you put in this video, and it's not South Africa."

@larnavanniekerk asked:

"How long are you staying in South Africa? Enjoy our country."

More foreigners in South Africa

Briefly News recently reported on a Zimbabwean woman who thanked South Africa for hosting foreign nationals for decades, moving many with her honesty.

recently reported on a Zimbabwean woman who thanked South Africa for hosting foreign nationals for decades, moving many with her honesty. A Canadian businesswoman shared why she chose to leave her home country for a new life in Cape Town.

A South African bus driver's eerie account of repatriated migrants left people sharing their own unsettling stories from the road.

Source: Briefly News