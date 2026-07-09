DJ Oscar Mbo explained why he appeared unbothered in a viral photo with a fan that sparked criticism online

Mzansi backed the DJ, with many social media users defending Oscar, arguing that celebrities also deserve privacy and should not be expected to be available at all times

Previously, Oscar Mbo sparked controversy after he recorded a vlog on the day of his mother's burial

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Oscar Mbo explained why he looked unbothered in a photo with a fan. Image: oscarmbo

Source: Instagram

DJ and producer Oscar Mbo has broken his silence after a photo of him posing with a fan sparked a wave of criticism online. In the picture, the fan appeared overjoyed while Oscar looked noticeably flat, which led many social media users to label him as rude and dismissive.

X (Twitter) user @SegodiTlour shared the image on Thursday, 9 July 2026, and quickly drew attention from people who felt the Yes God hitmaker had no business looking that unbothered next to someone who was clearly thrilled to meet him.

Oscar Mbo sets the record straight

Oscar Mbo stepped in to give his side of events, and his explanation painted a very different picture. He said the fan and her partner had spotted him outside a store, followed him inside, and then loitered around pretending to browse rather than simply walking up to him. When a store assistant approached to help him, the fan seized the moment, cutting into the conversation without so much as a proper greeting.

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"She goes straight into posing, never read the room that I'm actually busy," he wrote, adding that she did not wait for him to greet her before striking a pose.

He noted that the whole thing visibly took the assistant who had been helping him by surprise, and reportedly told him afterwards that he had not been obliged to agree to the photo at all. Oscar Mbo made clear that his issue was never about taking pictures with fans, but about basic courtesy and timing. Despite feeling the approach was disrespectful, the down-to-earth musician still went through with the photo.

Read Oscar Mbo's full response to the backlash below:

Mzansi backs Oscar Mbo

The majority of responses sided firmly with the DJ, with many arguing that fame does not strip someone of the right to be treated with basic respect.

@BuhleTheFirst said:

"He doesn't look bored to me. But ke people must understand that everyone has their own life going on at any moment in time. Just because someone is a celebrity doesn't mean that they must always be happy for you."

@OCEANSKY added:

"We must respect other people's privacy; celebrities that pass by where I work know that we do not run to them and ask for photos and signatures. It feels like we don't know them even though we do."

@Pablo1K10 agreed:

"I agree with you on that statement. Some fans are not reading the room first. Ba no phapha motho nje a le busy ka dilo tša gagwe. It's not like he owes them anything yaz! They were so rude to interrupt the salesperson while they were doing their job to assist Oscar. Mxm ai yah neh"

@_NombuleloM recalled:

"And Oscar is one of the kindest celebs I know. He comes to our store quite often akaze aba nje when people ask for pictures and staff. Other people just tend to overdo things in the name of We are fans aowa he’s human too."

Mzansi reacted after Oscar Mbo explained why he looked bored in a photo with a fan. Image: oscarmbo

Source: Instagram

Oscar Mbo dragged for GRWM vlog before mother’s funeral

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Oscar Mbo faced backlash after he posted a video featuring himself and his son getting ready for the burial of his mother.

Critics questioned how people manage to film and post content during emotional moments such as funerals, while others defended him.

Source: Briefly News