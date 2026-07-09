Grammy-winning star Brandy Norwood had a grand celebration, which was attended by many of her fans at a major homecoming event in McComb, Mississippi

Some fans noted with concern that the R&B icon looked noticeably slimmer than usual, with many taking to X to share their views

Supporters of the Full Moon hitmaker reminded some trolls that the singer had previously spoken openly about her health struggles

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Brandy Norwood's slimmer appearance sparked a buzz online. Image: Josh Brasted

Source: Getty Images

Grammy award-winning R&B icon Brandy Norwood has been flooded with love and well-wishes from fans across social media after photos from her star-studded hometown celebration on 7 July 2026 went viral.

The images circulated on X, with many noting she appeared noticeably slimmer than they remembered. Brandy has been touring alongside Monica for their The Boy Is Mine tour, and many fans who attended the shows do not remember her looking like the way she does now. This came weeks after Brandy's brother claimed that he only had months to live.

The photos were taken at the free public ceremony held at the McComb Arts and Entertainment District in McComb, Mississippi, in honour of the Full Moon hitmaker. In attendance were City officials, state legislators, and community organisations, who gathered to pay tribute to the singer's lifelong contributions to family, the arts, and public service.

A symbolic moment was when she received two symbolic keys: one to the City of McComb and another to Pike County. Giving back, Brandy pledged a $100,000 donation to purchase band instruments for Higgins Middle School.

Fans defended Brandy after her latest appearance. Image: brandy

Source: Instagram

Fans show love to Brandy amid the negative hype

Brandy's appearance got people talking online in the days that followed. One of the people who shared the picture was @ladyhuneybee, who captioned the post on X: "I hope she is okay. She used to be one person in my music book growing up."

The post opened a warm and largely supportive conversation about the vocalist's well-being. Just recently, her brother, Ray J, performed with blood oozing out of his eyes.

Several fans were quick to defend Brandy and put worried minds at ease.

@shahartley warned people about the dangers of cyberbullying celebrities, using the late Chadwick Boseman as an example:

"People joked about Chadwick Boseman, and it turned out he was dying from cancer. I don't know what Brandy is dealing with, but I wish her the best."

@Vianney424 pushed back on the concern, writing: "What do you mean by spark concern? She has always been slim."

@professor_peon offered some context, noting: "I mean she had medical issues and was open about it and a huge medical scare..."

@Queen45xi added: "She did NOT look like that at the Brandy and Monica concert. This has to be photoshopped!! hope she's OK."

@thekarlfam also mentioned Chadwick:

"It’s crazy! You never know what people are going through. The last time yall was doing this with Chadwick boseman and he was sick but Yall didn’t know, then came all the fake apologies and RIP after he passed."

Tamia to perform in Mzansi

In a previous report from Briefly News, Canadian songwriter and singer Tamia is returning to South Africa in August 2026.

She will be performing in three cities in Mzansi, and the excitement online is growing.

Source: Briefly News