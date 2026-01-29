Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Ray J made a shocking claim that he only had a few months left on Earth after he was admitted to the hospital earlier this month

Ray J, who has been linked to reality TV superstar and business mogul Kim Kardashian, claimed that his heart had turned black as a result of substance abuse

The younger brother of the singer Brandy shared that his estranged wife, Princess Love, and their two children were financially set and added that he didn't want to be buried once he dies

American singer and reality TV star Ray J, widely known as business mogul Kim Kardashian's ex, got candid about his recent health updates, where he claimed to the public that doctors informed him that he has only a few months to live. This comes after his recent hospitalisation for pneumonia and heart pain.

On Sunday, 25 January 2026, Ray J, real name William Ray Norwood Jr, hopped onto Instagram Live to thank everyone for their prayers and stated:

"My heart is only beating at like 25%, but as long as I stay focused and on the right path, everything will be alright.

"My health is not okay, so I thank everyone for supporting and praying for me."

Take a look at the Instagram video posted on Ray J's account below:

It was in another Instagram Live that the One Wish singer (the younger brother of singer Brandy, whose face he tattooed on his leg) claimed that his heart had turned 'black' as a result of alcohol and drug abuse.

He added in the clip:

"2027 is definitely a wrap for me."

According to the American publication People, after the lively media personality, who once ate noodles at the BET Awards, was admitted to the hospital, a source close to the star told the popular entertainment outlet TMZ that doctors ordered X-rays and an echocardiogram. However, the test results were not revealed.

The British publication Daily Mail reported that the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star also shared his plans for his family should he depart from Earth soon. He mentioned that his estranged wife, actress and reality TV star Princess Love, and their two children, daughter Melody (8) and son Epik (6), were financially set.

He said in the video:

"If they want to spend all the money, they can spend it. I did my part here. When it's all done, burn me. Don't bury me."

