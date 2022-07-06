USA singer and TV personality Ray J honoured his legendary singer brandy in an interesting way with a big tattoo on his leg

Ray J they were spotted at a tattoo parlour getting a sizeable tattoo piece that is dedicated to his famous sibling, B randy

B netizens reacted to the tattooed piece that showed Brandy in a different light, and many were taken aback by the art piece

Reality star Ray J went all-out for his sister and well-known R&B star, Brandy. Ray J is known for his spontaneous personality, and his latest tattoo design reflects that.

Brandy's brother Ray J got a tattoo of her to signify the close relationship, and many had thoughts about the piece. Image: Instagram/@ rayj

Brandy and Ray J being siblings surprises many, but they are sibling love appears to be deep after Ray J's tribute.

Ray J shows off his tattoo process for sister Brandy

Ray J had peeps share their opinions about his latest ink when his video was shared on The Shade Room. The TV personality got a tattoo of his sister's portrait.

The portrait has unique details on Brandy's face. In the tattoo, Brandy's face is filled with tattoos, and her eyes are red and glassy. The tattoos on Brandy's face in the ink piece read "best friend forever" with"best" highlighted in big red letters across his sister's forehead.

The finishing touch to the tattoo, the red eyes, imply that Brandy is inebriated.

Netizens confused by Ray J's tattoo of sister

Many reacted to the tattoo with amazement as netizens thoughts the Tattooed portrait did not detect a sister accurately.

@supastarc commented:

"Please tell me this is a joke."

@majahhype added:

"This must be a sibling prank."

@trappa.nese commented:

"Brandy looks like a gang member."

@thronebound commented:

"Nah this gotta be an insider cause why she look like she just served a bid?"

@arian_empress commented:

"She about to drag him to a tattoo removal appointment ASAP "

@c_r_b commented:

"Ray J why did you do Brandy like that...?"

@khaliyaaa._ commented:

"That ain’t Brandy, that’s Brandon."

@real_ass_coco commented:

"She smoked something before the session."

@tanaysiaaa._ wrote:

"This is such a sweet gesture but why not a regular drawing with nothing on her face... so cute though!"

