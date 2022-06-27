A funny video of Ray J eating 2 minute noodles while trying to hide from the camera is doing the rounds on the timeline

The singer and actor was attending the BET Awards when he fell hungry and decided to take out his noodles and eat them while the show continued

The funny clip of Brandy's brother was posted on the timeline by The Shade Room and many people said Ray J has been embarrassing himself lately

A hilarious clip of Ray J eating 2 minute noodles in the middle of the BET Awards is doing the rounds on the timeline. Brandy's brother was apparently hungry when he decided to take out his noodles and feed himself.

A video of Ray J eating 2 minute noodles at the BET Awards is trending online. Image: @rayj

Source: Instagram

Even though the singer and actor tried to, the whole moment was captured on camera. The Shade Room took to Instagram to post the hilarious video. The publication captioned the clip of Ray J:

"Not #RayJ with the cup of Ramen Noodles at the #BETAwards."

Social media users took to the outlet's comment section to share their thoughts on the hilarious short clip.

World-renowned rapper Tory Lanez wrote:

"But the microwave time of finish to the time it took to get to his seat in the middle of the BET awards? Sh*t must have been cold AF."

dareal_kmac commented:

"Ray J is funny without trying I swear."

prettygurl_marii said:

"He said he was hungry."

_mandyrivers wrote:

"Ray J is unintentionally a comedic vibe."

chyllout commented:

"Brandy get your brother."

kayla_micah said:

"Hasn’t he embarrassed himself enough this week?"

emeraldluvsonyx wrote:

"Literally I'll be a millionaire eating noodles, I don't blame him."

theblackshego added:

"This man is hilarious."

