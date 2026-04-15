Fan-favourite Canadian songwriter and singer Tamia is returning to South Africa in August 2026

The R&B singer's highly anticipated concerts will reportedly take place in three cities in Mzansi

Many South Africans expressed their eagerness and excitement to see the fan-favourite musician live

US Singer Tamia returns to SA in August. Image: @rushe_C

Source: Twitter

Popular American-based singer Tamia Marilyn Washington Hill, known as Tamia, is set to grace the South African Stages this Women’s Month.

The multi-platinum-selling international R&B superstar is the latest star to return to the country after Chris Brown's concert in 2025.

South Africans celebrated the musician's upcoming performances after British singer Ella Mai's performance in February 2026.

Entertainment reporter DJ Skeelo confirmed the singer's return to Mzansi on his Instagram account on Wednesday, 15 April 2026.

According to media reports, the singer will perform in three South African cities this August. Starting on 6 August 2026 at Grand Arena, GrandWest in Cape Town, followed by Durban ICC, in KwaZulu-Natal on 7 August 2026 and 10 August 2026 at SunBet Arena Times Square in Pretoria.

Social media users react to Tamia's upcoming shows

Mathume_21 said:

"Got my ticket. 🔥🔥🔥💃💃💃💃💃 I was waiting for Brandy, but a win is a win."

Maphuthi_glo replied:

"Ka Monday for Pretoria 😢😢?"

Luyandamemela_ responded:

"I can’t find the Durban link… please help😭😭😭."

Doggftw reacted:

" 🔥🔥🔥🔥Winner, great choice 🙌."

Sss_sammysosa wrote:

"Bring Brian McKnight already😒."

Naledieyes said:

"....Get outta here. 😍😍 I was playing 'who do you tell' just last night, and I missed her the last time she was here. Oh, I'm so happy. ❤️❤️ I never would have guessed this one 😍😍 @realtamiaworld, I can't wait...🔥🔥🇿🇦."

Thabang_v_mashigo reacted:

"She is always a great idea.💡 😊 😀 👏 ❤️ Thank you abuti," (brother).

Thevitiligolady asked:

"Why are Cape Town tickets cheaper than Pretoria?"

Nkatixenia commented:

"I would have loved Brandy, but this is still a win."

Ninimogapi responded:

"Yoh, drop tickets now."

Mmabo_m wrote:

"I just knew it.💃💃💃💃, it's worth going again."

Gabby_mahlangu replied:

"@mahlangu_vh_ hawa this one is a must!"

Mthalanezaman asked:

"Chomie, where’s Brandy mara?"

Sisandabulube said:

"I can't miss her again."

Mathume_21 wrote:

"Lemme buy now."

Simplybeauteous responded:

"What a great surprise!🙌 🔥🔥💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻🧨"

Cutebeebaby replied:

"I can't miss this one😍😍😍."

Sellomartins said:

"Job, well done my Chomie. You know that we will be there with you guys just to support🤟🏽🤟🏽🤟🏽🫶🏽🫶🏽🫶🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽."

your_deputy_madam_president._ reacted:

"Ah, this I’m definitely attending."

Theresa.mmasie said:

"You did a thing here 🥂😊🙏."

Ray2_bogoshi responded:

"Oh, you just made my year😭."

Rebeccaletswele replied:

"Wow, thought as much. Love her. Will decide whether it's Cape Town or Pretoria."

Liezelhendrikse reacted:

"I knew it was her or Babyface! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Singer Tamia to perform in 3 cities in South Africa. Images: GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

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