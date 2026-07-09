Happy Simelane confronted masked demonstrators outside the court in a heated standoff during Peet Viljoen's bail application

Insults flew, and threats were made, with the disbarred lawyer and his reality TV star wife at the centre of the viral drama

Simelane lost millions after investing in a Tammy Taylor South Africa franchise linked to the Viljoens and has been fighting for justice ever since

Happy Simelane confronted Peet Viljoen's supporters outside the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court. Images: _happysimelane/ Instagram, MzansiGoss/ Twitter

Source: UGC

Reality TV personality Happy Simelane found herself in a heated confrontation with demonstrators who had gathered in support of disbarred lawyer Peet Viljoen outside the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on 8 July 2026, where his bail application was being heard.

The masked protesters held placards and insisted that Peet, along with his associate Mel, had uplifted and empowered them, calling for his release.

Briefly News previously reported that Mel was accused of using a rent-a-crowd platform to pay demonstrators to pose as genuine supporters of Peet.

Things turned tense when Simelane got into a heated exchange with the demonstrators. In footage of the incident, she can be heard threatening to "open a case" and demanding to know why one of the protesters had touched her. The masked crowd fired back, accusing her of interfering with their placards and the phone belonging to one of their group.

Social media was both shocked and disappointed that members of the same Black community Peet Viljoen had previously insulted were now turning on each other.

Watch the viral video below.

What happened between Happy Simelane and the Viljoens?

Simelane's fraught relationship with the Viljoen name stretches back to 2021, when she was an aspiring entrepreneur with big dreams of owning her own business.

Drawn by the strong reputation of Tammy Taylor South Africa, she invested her entire savings into opening a franchise store at the upmarket Menlyn Maine centre in eastern Pretoria. That investment amounted to R2.8 million, money she would never see returned.

"The way the brand was packaged created a sense of good faith and confidence, but that trust was not aligned with the reality of what I experienced," she explained to The Citizen.

“I had many questions, particularly around the financial presentation, which I now believe formed part of a wider misrepresentation and possible fraud linked to another company’s financials."

When Simelane started to ask questions about the alleged financial misrepresentation, she said the Viljoens took to social media and badmouthed her. According to the former reality TV star, the couple portrayed her as being dishonest and a drama queen.

After years of fighting, Simelane said watching the couple's empire crumble feels like justice has finally prevailed.

Peet Viljoen is currently being held at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre. The Hawks arrested him at OR Tambo International Airport on 16 June 2026 after he was deported from the United States. He now faces roughly 400 charges, among them fraud and corruption, tied to an alleged R27.6 million municipal property scheme that reportedly dates back to 2010.

Happy Simelane is still fighting for justice for herself and the other entrepreneurs who were allegedly scammed by the Viljoens. Images: _happysimelane/ Instagram, BuzzLifenews/ Twitter

Source: UGC

Peet Viljoen throws Mel under the bus

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Peet Viljoen implicating his wife, Mel, in their legal drama in the US.

The disbarred lawyer alleged that he had no involvement or knowledge of what they were accusing him of, saying it was all his wife's doing.

Source: Briefly News