A reporter filmed a small group of placard-holding demonstrators gathered outside the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in support of Peet Viljoen

A woman claiming to be a friend of Mel Viljoen alleged that the individuals were actually employed by Mel Viljoen and were merely supporting them

Social media pointed out the irony of the couple hiring black people to demonstrate for them after Peet made racist remarks about black people

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Mel Viljoen allegedly hired people to support her husband. Image: MzansiGoss

Source: Twitter

Mel Viljoen is facing fresh accusations after a group of apparent supporters showed up outside court during her husband Peet Viljoen's bail application, with claims swirling that the crowd was paid to be there.

eNCA reporter Silindelo Sebata captured footage of the small gathering standing outside the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on 8 July 2026. The demonstrators carried placards with messages such as "Peet Viljoen empowered us through skills. We support him" and "Peet Viljoen deserves freedom and due process. Free Peet."

Who are the demonstrators?

A woman who identified herself as a friend of Mel's told reporters that the individuals holding the placards actually worked for Mel and refused to comment on the "rent-a-crowd" allegations.

While their messages spoke volumes, the group was surprisingly quiet. They wore surgical masks, with some even hiding behind their placards, raising questions on social media about whether they understood what they were there for.

The allegations arrive on the heels of Mel having her fundraiser taken down by Bank-a-Buddy.

Peet, a disbarred lawyer and reality TV personality, is currently in custody at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre. He was arrested by the Hawks at OR Tambo International Airport on 16 June after being deported from the United States.

He now faces approximately 400 charges, including fraud and corruption, linked to an alleged R27.6 million municipal property scheme dating back to 2010.

Mel Viljoen is accused of hiring a crowd to stand outside the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court to support Peet. Image: Sunflowerreal

Source: Twitter

South Africans were quick to notice a glaring contradiction. Peet had recently drawn widespread condemnation for racist remarks directed at Black people, which makes the apparent decision to hire Black individuals to publicly champion his cause particularly striking to many observers.

Social media lit up with commentary on the irony of the couple allegedly turning to the very community Peet had slandered in order to stage a show of support outside the court.

The bail application continues to draw significant public attention as the full weight of the charges against Peet becomes clearer.

Watch a video of the demonstrators below.

Social media reacts to Mel Viljoen allegations

PhilMphela asked:

"Why are they covering their faces if they genuinely believe in their cause?"

Gert_LeNinja said:

"I hate what unemployment is doing to my people cos these people didn't even know what Mel and Piet looked like."

ShweleNgelosi laughed:

"Lol, they are so embarrassed, they don't even want to show their faces."

marcia_breeze was confused:

"The same black people they were telling Americans are trying to kill them are now protesting for Peet to be freed?"

its_tendyy wrote:

"Renting a crowd of supporters when you once accused those people of committing heinous crimes is so trifling, but also hiring a crowd when you can barely pay your legal fees is so unserious."

Mel Viljoen launches second fundraiser

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Mel Viljoen launching another fundraiser in support of her husband, Peet.

The latest move ignited a heated debate online as social media users discussed the reason behind Mel's efforts, convinced that she was trying to scam people.

Source: Briefly News