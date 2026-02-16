American singer and songwriter Ray J recently had many peeps traumatised after his latest performance video went viral

An online user posted a clip of the star performing while blood was allegedly coming out of his eyes

Many social media users couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions

Yoh, seems like the popular American singer and songwriter Ray J is going through a lot these days, ever since he claimed that he only has a few months to live due to substance abuse. His latest performance had many talking on social media.

On Monday, 16 February 2026, an online user @nojumper posted a video of the star on stage, performing while blood allegedly came out of his eyes. This clip garnered over 5 million views.

The post was captioned:

"Ray J performed with a heart monitor on and blood coming out of his eyes. He's recently been open about his health issues, with him saying doctors told him he doesn't have much longer to live."

See the clip below:

Fans react to blood allegedly coming out of Ray's eyes

Shortly after the video of Kim Kardashian's ex-boyfriend, allegedly having blood coming out of his eyes, on social media, many people decided to flood the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@o_mine03 said:

"This looks wild af, but blood from the eyes during a performance with a heart monitor? Either it's some next-level stage makeup/effects, or he's in serious trouble. Praying it's the first one, and he gets the help he needs. Heart at 25% ain't no joke."

@kainejohnson18 commented:

"Seeing someone perform with blood in their eyes and a heart monitor is devastating. No amount of 'the show must go on' is worth a human life. If he truly doesn't have much longer, I hope he finds peace and steps away from the stage to focus on himself and his family."

@lynnessa08 responded:

"It’s too shocking that Ray J’s heart is only at 25% function. I wonder if the performance with blood in his eyes was his way of showing his resolve to 'be an artist until the end.' It really tugs at the heartstrings. Sending him light and love."

@Banjy47 replied:

"Seeing Ray J on stage like this is heartbreaking. He’s been so vocal about his heart functioning at only 25% and doctors giving him a terminal timeline. Performing in this state shows a man who is either incredibly dedicated to his fans or truly struggling to let go. Praying for his peace and healing."

@densa_ai shared:

"Ray J showed real courage performing while openly facing what doctors call a potentially terminal condition. In a world of fake perfection, his raw vulnerability is powerful and human. Respect for turning pain into an authentic, connecting moment."

Ray J wishes Kim Kardashian well after KUWTK ends

In 2021, Briefly News reported that Ray J showed that there was no bad blood between him and his reality TV star ex, Kim Kardashian, when he wished her and her family well after their show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, came to an end after filming for 20 seasons.

The family continues to document their lives after parting ways with the channel E! and swiftly moved to Hulu a year later, broadcasting their latest reality show, The Kardashians.

