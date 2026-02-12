A Nigerian pastor took to the streets to preach against Valentine’s Day, much to the disapproval of many, as they tried to change his mind

The pastor proposed a total cancellation of Valentine’s Day celebrations, citing that the way Christmas is cancelled elsewhere, so should Valentine's

He caught the attention of both onlookers on the street and now social media users online, with many challenging his viewpoint

A Nigerian pastor recently sparked public debate as he took to the streets, passionately preaching against the celebration of Valentine’s Day.

The video was posted on his TikTok profile on the 10th of February, which marked exactly four days before Valentine's Day.

His call for a complete cancellation of the holiday has raised eyebrows among locals and social media users alike.

Pastor warns against celebrating Valentine’s Day

In his rant, the pastor delivered a stern warning to individuals planning to celebrate lovers' day, adding that Christians shouldn’t observe it in any way.

Watch the viral video below:

The internet reacts to the man's bizarre warning

TikTok users did not hold back on making their voices heard in this regard. Just as the pastor was challenged physically, online users sought to challenge him too.

One TikTok user, @Cherrie, commented:

"He's standing on his opinion 😂🤣. This pastor is better than most of these popular ones 😂. He knows exactly what he's preaching. Him calling Valentine's immorality sends me."

Another user, @Dominique, shared:

"I like how he is against certain stuff. It’s funny to me but very serious to him 😂. Thank you for the laughs. My day has been rough."

TikToker, @Bankz, explain a bit of history, stating:

"Valentine is a name of one saint in the Catholic Church. It is the Catholic Church that dedicates that day as a sign of love, not immortality."

User, @Pha_slam, said:

"Papa we hear you! You lead we follow😂😂."

@Awodeji.Babatunde.Muritala shared:

"It’s his countenance for me. One minute, he is smiling, the next minute, he will frown his face 😂"

@EmmyDove agreed with the pastor, adding:

"You know, one thing is that Pastor John knows what he is talking about but people of the world will take him lightly."

Another user, @Maintain, urged people:

"What was the origin of Valentine? What led to it? Love of God is demonstrated in the Bible. John 3:16. Discard anything contrary to Christ."

Is Valentine's really pagan?

Valentine's Day is not originally a pagan holiday but was strategically placed by the Catholic Church on February 14th to Christianise or replace the ancient Roman fertility festival of Lupercalia.

While it honours St. Valentine, it adopted themes of love, fertility, and symbols from older, pagan traditions.

