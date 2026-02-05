On Monday, 3 February 2026, Jojo Robinson shared her excitement on Instagram, saying her husband had hinted that he had an exceptional Valentine's Day present planned for her

Jojo described the promised gift as “top tier” and potentially the best Valentine’s present she’s ever received. She also shared a personal detail about her relationship with her husband

Fans flooded the comments with compliments about her look, while others jokingly guessed which gifts her husband had bought for her

Jojo Robinson teased a top-tier Valentine’s Day present from her husband. Image: mrs.jojo.robinson

Source: Instagram

Valentine’s Day countdown is on, and Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) star Jojo Robinson has hinted at the kind of gift her husband, Calven Robinson, has in store for her.

Fresh from their family vacation in the French Alps, Jojo Robinson shared with her fans that her husband, whom she affectionately calls Boo Bear, has vowed that her Valentine’s Day Gift would be nothing short of amazing.

Jojo Robinson teases “top-tier” Valentine’s Day gift from hubby

Taking to her official Instagram account on Monday, 3 February 2026, Jojo shared photos of herself. In the caption, she said that her husband of over a decade had made her curious after hinting at her Valentine’s Day gift.

“Patiently waiting for Valentine's Day next week, because Boo bear is out here making promises that what he has gotten me as a gift is top tier and potentially the best Valentine's gift ever. 🎁 😂 countdown? Like, why tell me now? 😂” part of the caption reads.

Jojo asked her followers to guess what her husband had gotten her and shared a titbit about her relationship with Calven Robinson.

“Also, fun fact: I met Boo Bear the day after Valentine's Day 2013, 🩷” part of the caption reads.

See the post below:

In the comments, followers gushed over Jojo Robinson’s look in the photos, while others suggested wild gifts.

Here are some of the comments:

leraidom_love gushed:

“I am addicted to your tattoos yoh 😢they are making the dress even prettier 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

sthembiso_advocat remarked:

“But it’s unfair to us, Joe, to guess this because you’ve got everything sana😍😂❤️❤️❤️ But anyways, maybe it could be the most expensive car again, e.g. Rolls Royce 🔥🔥🔥 I love this family with all my heart ♥️”

leemoosa_nkosi said:

“A private jet is the only thing missing is that beautiful house/ family, so he is definitely getting you one! 🤣🔥🤞🏼😍”

lisachellafineart requested:

“Hi Jojo, I'd love for you to attend my art class in Ballito. I've got a ticket for you, and you can bring your Valentine or your best pal ❤️”

mandirossouw guessed:

“Maybe it's a safari holiday? (Just running with the 'wild' gift)”

yews_cobblinx said:

“Awwww🥰.May your love continue to grow stronger 🙏The day after Valentine's Day is my birthday.”

Jojo Robinson gives update on hubby’s eyebrow lift surgery

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Jojo Robinson's husband, Calven Robinson, underwent cosmetic eyebrow lift surgery.

The reality TV star gave an update on Calven's recovery journey. Sharing a video of how Calven looked seven days post-surgery, Jojo explained why he decided to go under the knife.

