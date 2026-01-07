JoJo Robinson dropped a side-splitting video from her snowy French Alps getaway, blaming the sub-zero temps for freezing her Botox solid

The Real Housewives of Durban diva joked about her immobile mug while chilling on a bus with her unimpressed son, turning a beauty blunder into comedy gold

Mzansi couldn't resist piling on the shade, quipping she'd preserve like fine wine, or a plastic-wrapped relic, in the cold

JoJo Robinson's Botox froze while in France. Image: JoJo Robinson

Source: Instagram

Mzansi's queen of sass, JoJo Robinson, is serving up laughs straight from the French Alps, where her family getaway turned into a frozen-faced fiasco.

The reality TV star shared a hilarious clip on social media, captioning it "My botox froze 😑😂😭" as she tried (and failed) to emote in the biting cold.

Bundled up in winter gear on a bus, JoJo's expression stayed stuck in surprise mode, proving that even Botox has its limits when Mother Nature cranks the freezer.

According to IOL, JoJo, who recently celebrated her 38th birthday, and her clan swapped Durban's summer vibes for alpine adventures in early 2026, hitting the slopes for some family bonding.

But who knew the trip would include a side of stiff cheeks? JoJo's self-deprecating humour had fans rolling, reminding everyone that celebs deal with the same silly struggles.

Son steals the show with epic side-eye

In the video, JoJo's young son sits beside her, serving unimpressed realness that could rival any Housewives reunion stare-down. While mom attempts to chat through her frosty features, the kid's deadpan look screams, "Not this again." It's peak parenting comedy: one part frozen face, two parts kid who couldn't care less about mom's beauty woes.

JoJo, who celebrated her 11th wedding anniversary in Dubai, often shares glimpses of her life as a mom, housewife, and content creator. This clip fits right in, blending her glamorous persona with relatable mishaps.

See the screenshots from the video in the post below:

Mzansi roasts the 'preserved' princess

The X repost exploded online, with users channelling their inner comedians.

One savage user, @burnerburnerac5, quipped:

"Good to know she'll preserve well as a corpse. Probably won't even need to be taken to the morgue, she's already all plastic and firmly preserved."

Who is JoJo Robinson?

JoJo is a South African reality TV personality, best known as a cast member of RHOD, where she joined in season 2.

She is married to Durban businessman and former South African kickboxing champion Calven Robinson.

The couple met online in 2012, got engaged quickly, and celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary with a vow renewal featured on the show.

Their relationship has a notable 20-year age gap, which JoJo has openly addressed and defended as never being an issue for them.

JoJo Robinson celebrated her 11th wedding anniversary in Dubai. Image: JoJo Robinson

Source: Instagram

Jojo faces backlash after her husband's "botched" facelift

In a previous report by Briefly News, Jojo Robinson faced backlash after her husband, Calven, also known as Boo Bear, underwent cosmetic eyelid surgery.

While the procedure was meant to help with Boo Bear's vision, South Africans believe it was not necessary and slammed JoJo for imposing cosmetic surgery on him.

Source: Briefly News