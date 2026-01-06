Karen Zulu, the long-term partner of businessman Edwin Sodi, has sparked a fresh wave of online debate, but this time, the focus has shifted away from her high-profile relationship

As the celebrated media personality marked her latest birthday, social media users were quick to notice a striking change in her appearance, specifically regarding her noticeably fairer complexion

With dramatic before-and-after photos making the rounds, the digital community is now convinced that the A-list influencer has joined the growing list of stars opting for skin-lightening treatments

Long-term partner to Edwin Sodi, Karen Zulu is once again the talk of the town, but this time it isn't her relationship with the controversial businessman that's making headlines; it’s her skin.

What was meant to be a celebration for another year of life quickly shifted to social media speculation as the internet began obsessing over the influencer's dramatic transformation.

On 5 January 2025, the content creator marked her 31st birthday and shared breathtaking pictures from a stunning photoshoot, wearing a gorgeous gold gown and an up-do hairstyle, showing off plenty of skin.

However, it wasn't until Twitter (X) user kuanele_ asked a critical question that the conversation shifted from Karen's birthday to her sudden fair complexion.

"Who’s this??"

In the comments, the user expressed genuine shock over the influencer's appearance, with one commenter asking if Karen was not originally dark-skinned.

Gossipmonger and X troll, Burnerburnerac5, entered the chat, armed with before and after pictures of Zulu's transformation.

"Happy. Today, a dark-skinned princess who would later become a light-skinned queen to a corrupt tenderpreneur's empire was born."

The post was meant to highlight Karen's now-sudden fair complexion, with emphasis on a possible use of skin-lightening methods.

Since the days of Khanyi Mbau and Mshoza, bleaching has evolved from a shocking taboo into a widely discussed, and often normalised, component of the celebrity glow-up culture in South Africa.

The online community wasted no time in commenting on Karen's fair complexion, convinced that the influencer had bleached her skin.

See Karen Zulu's pictures below.

Social media reacts to Karen Zulu's pictures

Online users weighed in on Karen Zulu's before-and-after pictures. Read some of their comments below.

mandymatsinhe said:

"I wish she would stop here. She’s unrecognisable now."

BurnaBurnaBabe wrote:

"This is what they mean when they say money changes people."

SiboBaleni was in disbelief:

"This is not the same person."

BN__10_ was shocked:

"Bathong, was she not dark-skinned?"

__kwazie added:

"She looks different."

Motswana_Tswana claimed:

"Zulu women abuse skin lighteners."

M95385Tanaka responded:

"She was pretty dark-skinned, I don't know why the girlies even bleach."

MsFerrari559517 speculated:

"I see why she got a new nose."

Mihlali Ndamase accused of bleaching

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Mihlali Ndamase's makeup-free photo.

What was meant to be a celebration of her natural beauty turned into widespread criticism as the online community was convinced that she had bleached her skin.

