Metro FM DJ and TV presenter Lamiez Holworthy posted a funny video showing her young son's epic Christmas photoshoot meltdown

The toddler was clearly not in the mood, but dad Khuli Chana and an aunt managed to coax smiles out of him

Fans flooded the comments with relatable laughs, calling the moment pure parenting realness during the festive season

Mzansi's favourite radio host, Lamiez Holworthy, gave fans a hilarious glimpse into real family life with a Christmas-themed post that had everyone relating hard.

The award-winning DJ and radio host shared a video on Instagram of her little one throwing the ultimate tantrum during a holiday photoshoot.

In the clip, the two-year-old is seen looking anything but festive, frowning, turning away, and clearly over the whole setup.

Lamiez, who recently danced with her father in a viral video, captioned the post:

"When I tell you that my son was NOT IN THE MOOD for this photoshoot, I mean it. 😵‍💫😩 His dad and aunt were the only people who managed to get a smile out of him. But Merry Christmas if you want ke nono . P.S, I was too tired to argue with a 2-year-old. Can you relate?!"

Watch the adorable video below:

The toddler steals the show

In the video shared on Lamiez’s Instagram, her two-year-old son steals the show, exhibiting clear signs of discontent.

Frowning and turning away from the camera, he embodies the typical toddler mood as dad Khuli Chana and an aunt attempt to coax a smile out of him.

Fans weigh in on the video

The post quickly garnered attention, with fans flooding the comments section with laughter and shared experiences.

Many praised Lamiez for perfectly capturing the essence of parenting during the festive season, resonating with those who've faced similar situations with their little ones.

@rosey_nanikie shared:

"Bothata ke wena, chomi😂❤️. Merry Christmas, fam."

@triplecs_mom said:

"Lil man is so busy 😂😂😍!"

Another user, @nan_ga_so, warned of the naughtiness that still awaits the parents, commenting:

"Terrible 2s are nothing on the notorious 3s! Good luck😂."

@nyikorose shared a personal experience, typing:

"Boys and photoshoots 😵‍💫😅! We know every year that we need to be quick and grab him [their boy] when we can. Otherwise it's a fail 🤣😩."

@kamogelo_kaymo_ also shared her experience:

"I can definitely relate. I also have a 2-year-old and I didn’t get single nice picture of her yesterday because all she wanted to do was play."

Another user, @cinnamilk_studio, wrote:

"He's literally making me dizzy from all that running around or is it the camera man? 🤣"

