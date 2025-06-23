DJ Lamiez Holworthy trended after sharing a heartfelt tribute to her husband, Khuli Chana, on Instagram, celebrating his devotion to their family

She posted a heartwarming video of Khuli Chana and their children building a cardboard car, capturing their joyful bonding moments

The post has since garnered thousands of comments and reactions from fans and fellow celebrities alike

DJ Lamiez Holworthy is trending against the backdrop of her heartfelt tribute to her husband, Khuli Chana.

DJ Lamiez Holworthy gushed over her husband, Khuli Chana, in an Instagram post. Images: lamiez_holworthy

Source: Instagram

The DJ, who often makes headlines when she gushes over her husband, took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt tribute to Khuli Chana in an Instagram post shared on 22 June 2025.

DJ Lamiez Holworthy pens heartfelt tribute to Khuli Chana

Thanks to her huge social media following, the post has gained thousands of comments and reactions since it dropped online.

She shared a heartwarming clip of her husband and their children making a cardboard car for “Daddy & Me Grand Prix.”

She also shared their priceless moments from building the car to their picture-perfect photos at the podium.

In her caption, DJ Lamiez praised Khuli Chana for choosing his family over and over again. She captioned her ‘most favourite video to date’:

"To giving our children a childhood they won’t have to heal from."

The other part of her caption read:

"To @khulichana01, thank you for choosing us over and over again. Thank you for leading us, Ka Lerato, and making sure we never lack."

DJ Lamiez Holworthy also noted that Khuli Chana inspires them beyond his role as a family man.

Khuli Chana recently made headlines with his groundbreaking business venture, bringing Oriflame—a renowned Swedish wellness and beauty brand—to South Africa.

Against the post, fans and fellow celebrities quickly flooded her comment section with their two cents.

Fans praised their picture-perfect relationship, while others lauded the two as one of South Africa’s power couples.

Media personality Nandi Madida commented:

"This is too precious, man! The twins are winning. Your boys are true champions."

Lulo Cafe noted:

"So so cool! We are going to the Formula 1 a go le so mos!"

Khuli Chana gushes over wife DJ Lamiez Holworthy

This is not the first time the two have made headlines with their picture-perfect marriage.

Last year, Khuli Chana made headlines when he gushed over his wife on Maps Maponyane’s show Mzansi Icons.

Rapper Khuli Chana gushed over his wife as he noted that she played a great role in his comeback.

He noted that DJ Lamiez Holworthy always wants him to shine. Speaking during the sit-and-tell interview, Khuli Chana said:

“My wife had a great impact in this comeback. First, just the reinvention. I’m blessed with a loving woman — somebody who gets a kick out of making her man shine."

Making the headlines

After all, Khuli Chana hasn’t only gushed over his wife but also shown their children unconditional affection.

Khuli Chana spotted spending quality time with his family. Image: lamiez_holworthy

In 2023, he hogged headlines after he got two tattoos of his children, Nina and Leano.

To celebrate his son’s sixth birthday, Khuli Chana had his face tattooed on his hand. His daughter’s face was also tattooed on his arm.

DJ Lamiez Holworthy’s age leaves Mzansi stunned

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that DJ Lamiez Holworthy sparked debate online after her age was revealed.

Since her thrust into the limelight, she has managed to keep her age under wraps, leaving many to guess.

