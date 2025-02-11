Valentine's Day is one of the most popular celebrations worldwide, and it is used to celebrate love. With the holiday coming up, what are some last-minute Valentine's Day gift ideas for South Africans in 2025? Here are some practical, fast gifts for those looking for inspiration.

Valentine's Day has been around for centuries and has become increasingly popular. According to the multinational market research and consulting firm, Ipsos, a 2022 study found that 55% of people worldwide were likely to celebrate the day.

Valentine's Day gifts symbolise the love between couples on this day of celebration, and some choose extravagant gifts and public displays of affection to show their love. However, if you are short on cash or time, there are various gifts you can give that still showcase your love and appreciation.

Valentine's Day gift ideas for South Africans in 2025

If you are looking for Valentine's Day ideas that can be executed a few days or so before the celebration, or even on the day, here are some top choices that are fast, efficient, and will not break the bank:

8. Make a personalised hamper

Providing your significant other with a personalised hamper filled with their favourite treats makes a great first Valentine’s Day gift for a partner, especially if you want to keep it light-hearted. You can choose various items to create the celebratory gift, from self-care and hygiene products to their favourite treats.

7. Write a hand-written love letter

Chivalry may be dead, but old-school romance does not have to be. Grab a pen, and a sheet of fancy paper, then write your partner a letter relating to your relationship. It can be about everything you love about them, the day you first met, future goals, or all of the above! It is the time, effort, and thought that counts.

6. Gift a spa day voucher

If you wish to treat your girlfriend and want to know what to gift her on Valentine's Day to make her feel special, a spa day voucher is a top choice. You can gift her a full spa day voucher, with all the bells and whistles, or treat her to a manicure or pedicure on you, as a luxurious day of self-care is always warmly welcomed.

5. Make their favourite dish

Gifts for your girlfriend or boyfriend do not have to be physical gifts to be memorable. You can cook a delicious homemade meal for you two to sit down and enjoy over a romantic candlelit dinner. Make their favourite meal, paired with a mouthwatering starter and dessert to create a romantic at-home date suited to the occasion.

4. Give them a framed or customed couple's photo

If you have a day or two to spare, you can create a customised couple's photo of the two of you, from either one of your first dates or your favourite captured memory as a couple. You can order a photo frame designed as your favourite song playing in the background, purchase a frame with preserved flower resin, or create an entire digital album for them to access.

3. Order a bouquet online

Spin a unique take on the typical flowers and chocolates gift and surprise your partner with a stunning bouquet delivered to their home or work. You can use e-commerce stores that specialise in gifting flowers, such as NetFlorist, to offer a personalised bouquet with their favourite flowers or plants. They are usually paired with sweet or savoury snacks, and a personalised note.

For those wanting to embrace nostalgia, reminisce on when you first began to connect by recreating your first date. You can also add a different spin on the date if it is difficult to recreate within a short time or small budget, such as doing a virtual museum tour with snacks as opposed to going to the initial venue.

1. Curate a playlist for them

Humans have been using music to connect since its inception, and sharing music that you mutually love with your partner is a fun, cost-effective way to show your appreciation. You can include music you first listened to together, the music you both love or songs that make you think about them that they have yet to experience.

When is Valentine's Day?

Also known as St. Valentine’s Day, the celebration has been ongoing since at least the 14th century and is celebrated on February 14 annually. However, its origins and date are unclear. Some historians believe it could have originated from the Roman festival of Lupercalia held in mid-February.

What is Valentine's Day all about?

According to Britannica, the Roman festival of Lupercalia is one of the most widely considered origins of the celebration, despite no confirmation. The concept may have originated from the martyrdom of two men named Valentine by Emperor Claudius II in the third century.

The Catholic Church honoured the martyrs by establishing St. Valentine's Day. However, the modern interpretation is that the celebration is for romantic partners to make their significant other feel appreciated and valued.

What is trending for Valentine's Day?

The best Valentine’s gifts are usually those centred around love and could mean something different to everyone. The following gifts are generally the most popular during this annual celebration:

Sweets/candy

Themed cards

Flowers

Clothing

Jewellery

Perfume

Novelty gifts

Self-care/hygiene products

Vouchers

What is the most common gift on Valentine's Day?

The above-mentioned gifts are the most popular gifts between partners on Valentine's Day. However, chocolates and flowers are arguably the most common, with heart-shaped chocolates being the most popular on the day. Going for a fancy romantic dinner is also a common choice, thanks to its association with romance and celebratory nature.

Valentine's Day gifts are commonly associated with flamboyance, grand gestures, and high-end gifts. However, you can gift your partner with an item or experience unique to them which provides a rich significance, that is more appreciated than expensive perfumes or fancy dinners.

