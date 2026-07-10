A Zimbabwean woman posted a TikTok video thanking South Africa for hosting both legal and undocumented immigrants for decades

She acknowledged that carrying such a large immigrant population was a heavy burden and urged fellow foreigners to show gratitude

South Africans and other Africans praised her for speaking honestly and showing appreciation rather than bitterness

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A Zimbabwean woman acknowledged the heavy burden South Africa carries by hosting many foreign nationals. Image: @swinky04

Source: TikTok

A Zimbabwean woman went viral online after sharing a heartfelt message of thanks to South Africa for the decades it spent hosting millions of foreign nationals, both documented and undocumented. TikToker @swinky04 shared the video on 7 July 2027, and it quickly struck a chord across the continent. The woman acknowledged that absorbing such a large number of immigrants over many years was no small thing.

Her message to undocumented foreign nationals

She urged her fellow foreigners to reflect on the opportunities South Africa gave them to work, earn a living and support their families back home. Rather than taking that for granted, she said, those who had benefited should be grateful. She also directed her words at undocumented immigrants specifically. Instead of waiting to be forcibly removed, she advised them to return home voluntarily and sort out their papers before attempting to come back.

Watch the TikTok video that sparked the conversation below:

Mzansi and Africa respond to the heartfelt video

The video drew thousands of reactions from South Africans and other Africans who appreciated her honesty:

User @Busie said:

"I hope Nigeria, Ghana and Mozambique can hear this."

User @Pman wrote:

"We appreciate your honest truth"

User @159HarmonicDance shared:

"South Africa, we are grateful, you carried us for a long time. Thank you"

User @Matau noted:

"Yoh, my Sis! We carried the continent for 35 years plus. We no longer have enough for everyone. It's not like we hate our fellow Africans, no we don't. Our love has carried the continent"

User @sammy said:

"Such an intelligent young woman"

User @JamelaRkhotso added:

"I love your humbleness and truth 🙏🇿🇦🏅"

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Source: Briefly News