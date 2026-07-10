“Love Your Humbleness”: Zimbabwean Woman Thanks South Africa for Hosting Foreign Nationals, SA Moved
- A Zimbabwean woman posted a TikTok video thanking South Africa for hosting both legal and undocumented immigrants for decades
- She acknowledged that carrying such a large immigrant population was a heavy burden and urged fellow foreigners to show gratitude
- South Africans and other Africans praised her for speaking honestly and showing appreciation rather than bitterness
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A Zimbabwean woman went viral online after sharing a heartfelt message of thanks to South Africa for the decades it spent hosting millions of foreign nationals, both documented and undocumented. TikToker @swinky04 shared the video on 7 July 2027, and it quickly struck a chord across the continent. The woman acknowledged that absorbing such a large number of immigrants over many years was no small thing.
Her message to undocumented foreign nationals
She urged her fellow foreigners to reflect on the opportunities South Africa gave them to work, earn a living and support their families back home. Rather than taking that for granted, she said, those who had benefited should be grateful. She also directed her words at undocumented immigrants specifically. Instead of waiting to be forcibly removed, she advised them to return home voluntarily and sort out their papers before attempting to come back.
Watch the TikTok video that sparked the conversation below:
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Mzansi and Africa respond to the heartfelt video
The video drew thousands of reactions from South Africans and other Africans who appreciated her honesty:
User @Busie said:
"I hope Nigeria, Ghana and Mozambique can hear this."
User @Pman wrote:
"We appreciate your honest truth"
User @159HarmonicDance shared:
"South Africa, we are grateful, you carried us for a long time. Thank you"
User @Matau noted:
"Yoh, my Sis! We carried the continent for 35 years plus. We no longer have enough for everyone. It's not like we hate our fellow Africans, no we don't. Our love has carried the continent"
User @sammy said:
"Such an intelligent young woman"
User @JamelaRkhotso added:
"I love your humbleness and truth 🙏🇿🇦🏅"
3 Briefly News Zimbabwean-related articles
- A Zimbabwean woman shared a humorous video of herself panicking about who she would date if she had to return home, and noted that she prefers South Africans.
- A grateful Zimbabwean man thanked South Africa for providing him with education, shelter, and opportunities to build his life for 25 years of living here.
- A Zimbabwean woman expressed national pride after Mafikizolo was pulled out of the performers' list at this year's Zim festival, saying it was time for promoters to prioritise their artists.
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Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za