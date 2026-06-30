“You’re Right”: Zimbabwean Woman Praises Citizens for Cancelling Mafikizolo’s Show, SA Debates
- A Zimbabwean woman has expressed national pride after local music fans boycotted Mafikizolo from performing at a major scheduled concert
- The cultural advocate strongly criticised the group and local entertainment promoters for failing to respect current regional tensions
- The direct message sparked a broader conversation across the continent regarding creative self-reliance and national economic reconstruction
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An outspoken Zimbabwean content creator’s powerful statement regarding national pride and economic unity has resonated across the African entertainment industry. In a post shared on 29 June 2026, TikTok user @_lifewithmangwe expressed her pride in Zimbabwean music fans for withdrawing support and cancelling South African duo Mafikizolo’s performance at the high-profile Harare Music Festival.
Zimbabwean music fans defend creative industries
The commentator argued that while their country may be struggling, local citizens have used their limited resources to support South African performers for decades. She asserted that Mafikizolo should have withdrawn from the line-up out of solidarity with current local developments. Furthermore, she lambasted Zimbabwean event promoters for selfishly proceeding with the event, emphasising that citizens are actively focused on rebuilding their own country from the ground up.
Watch the TikTok video below:
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The video generated overwhelming support from regional viewers, who strongly agreed with her sentiments and called for all African nations to prioritise domestic investment and localised development.
User @Busisiwe_ said:
"What’s happening is really painful. You are so right."
User @Solly ❤️🇧🇼 shared:
"From Botswana 🇧🇼. I support you, my sister."
User @user2721373401379 commented:
"Even us South Africans asinandaba nama artist, because abasimeli (we don't care about artists; they don't stand with us)."
User @Busani Mathobela said:
"We want to know who those promoters are."
User @Stiffla added:
"This is so true. Wise words."
User @Godknows commented:
"Thank you so much for seeing this at the forefront. Let's reserve the little dignity that is remaining with us."
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Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za