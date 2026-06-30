“Not All Jobs Are Worth Keeping”: Man Advises Against Quitting After 3K Job Rejections, SA Divided
- A content creator has issued a stark warning about the current brutal realities of the job market after applying many times
- The man urged vulnerable employees to endure difficult workplace conditions rather than facing immediate unemployment
- The unconventional career survival strategy sparked an intense debate regarding workplace mental health and financial survival
A South African man’s hard-hitting piece of career advice has ignited an online debate regarding financial stability and personal well-being. In a video shared on Instagram account @scopic.coooo on 14 June 2026, Sipho Sithole delivered a sobering message to anyone considering walking away from their employment. He strongly advised workers to hold on to their current positions at all costs, arguing that the modern job hunting landscape has become unforgiving for ordinary citizens.
Man advises against quitting jobs
To illustrate his point, Instagram user @scopic.coooo revealed his own exhausting professional struggles. He stated that he previously applied for over 3,000 vacancies without receiving a single positive response. The man suggested that when workplace stress becomes overwhelming, employees should cry privately in the bathroom to release frustration rather than handing in a resignation letter.
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While many viewers agreed that paying bills must take priority over corporate frustration, others countered that no salary is worth enduring psychological trauma and workplace depression.
User @thutomoon said:
"Not all jobs are worth keeping."
User @aandmquarters commented:
"3000 rejections means you are applying for what's against your destiny. You should be in business."
User @lavendayda said:
"No, resign before you die there. Resign. You'll be fine. God will give you another 🙋🏻♀️🙃."
User @mandisa_mothwa shared:
"💔 Unemployment is a whole pandemic."
User @misslebo.m commented:
"I stopped job hunting this year, and my stress levels are low😂 if I'm meant to be employed the job will find me. Ngikhathele mina, yoh (I'm tired)."
User @ clementinawilliam advised:
"Become an entrepreneur, you will love it."
3 Briefly News job-seeking-related articles
- A career coach and recruitment specialist went viral after sharing a video warning candidates that she tests every claim on their CVs, assuming dishonesty if they cannot provide specific examples.
- A man shared valuable information on job opportunities for both degree-holders and non-degree-holders in the Middle East, earning high praise online.
- A local man shared a video of himself leaving an office after a job interview that he claimed went poorly, announcing that he was officially done with the job hunt.
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Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za