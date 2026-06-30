A content creator has issued a stark warning about the current brutal realities of the job market after applying many times

The man urged vulnerable employees to endure difficult workplace conditions rather than facing immediate unemployment

The unconventional career survival strategy sparked an intense debate regarding workplace mental health and financial survival

A local man discussed the realities of applying for jobs without being called. Image: @scopic.coooo

Source: Instagram

A South African man’s hard-hitting piece of career advice has ignited an online debate regarding financial stability and personal well-being. In a video shared on Instagram account @scopic.coooo on 14 June 2026, Sipho Sithole delivered a sobering message to anyone considering walking away from their employment. He strongly advised workers to hold on to their current positions at all costs, arguing that the modern job hunting landscape has become unforgiving for ordinary citizens.

Man advises against quitting jobs

To illustrate his point, Instagram user @scopic.coooo revealed his own exhausting professional struggles. He stated that he previously applied for over 3,000 vacancies without receiving a single positive response. The man suggested that when workplace stress becomes overwhelming, employees should cry privately in the bathroom to release frustration rather than handing in a resignation letter.

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While many viewers agreed that paying bills must take priority over corporate frustration, others countered that no salary is worth enduring psychological trauma and workplace depression.

User @thutomoon said:

"Not all jobs are worth keeping."

User @aandmquarters commented:

"3000 rejections means you are applying for what's against your destiny. You should be in business."

User @lavendayda said:

"No, resign before you die there. Resign. You'll be fine. God will give you another 🙋🏻‍♀️🙃."

User @mandisa_mothwa shared:

"💔 Unemployment is a whole pandemic."

User @misslebo.m commented:

"I stopped job hunting this year, and my stress levels are low😂 if I'm meant to be employed the job will find me. Ngikhathele mina, yoh (I'm tired)."

User @ clementinawilliam advised:

"Become an entrepreneur, you will love it."

3 Briefly News job-seeking-related articles

A career coach and recruitment specialist went viral after sharing a video warning candidates that she tests every claim on their CVs, assuming dishonesty if they cannot provide specific examples.

A man shared valuable information on job opportunities for both degree-holders and non-degree-holders in the Middle East, earning high praise online.

A local man shared a video of himself leaving an office after a job interview that he claimed went poorly, announcing that he was officially done with the job hunt.

Source: Briefly News