“We Just Want Jobs, Sisi”: SA Side Eyes Strict Career Coach’s Interview Questioning
- A career coach and recruitment specialist went viral after sharing a video warning candidates that she tests every claim on their CVs, assuming dishonesty if they cannot provide specific examples
- The controversial clip, shared on TikTok, details how she quizzes applicants on soft skills and system use, sparking a debate online
- Social media users were divided by the strict standards: some were intimidated by the tough test, while others agreed that the competitive market demands absolute preparation
A video from a career coach, sharing her strict philosophy on interviewing, sparked controversy and concern among job seekers across social media.
The clip, shared on TikTok by @surprisem27, outlined a zero-tolerance approach to CV padding, stressing some viewers, while others felt that her points were valid.
The specialist began her warning by stating that she is the type of interviewer who will test every single claim listed on a candidate’s CV. She emphasised that if an applicant lists a common soft skill, such as working well “under pressure,” they must be able to quantify that claim with specific, detailed examples from their past job experience. Failure to provide a sufficient answer would suggest dishonesty to her.
The career coach’s interview preparation pointers
The scrutiny also extended to technical job seekers’ abilities. The specialist stressed that if candidates include a system like QuickBooks on their resume, they should be prepared to explain practical tasks, such as processing a complex transaction or navigating a specific interface during the interview. TikTok user @surprisem27 advised job seekers to always read their professionally written CVs before any interview.
She noted that while professionals might make the document more appealing, the sole responsibility to know the content remains with the job seeker. She concluded by urging candidates to prepare better and not lose opportunities due to a lack of effort.
SA reacts to the career advice
The video gained massive online attention, drawing a divided reaction from the public. Many job seekers were intimidated and disappointed by the high standards, questioning why she would make the process so difficult, especially given the high unemployment rate. These users expressed hope that they would never encounter such a strict interview. Some viewers understood the woman’s perspective and agreed with her core message. They validated her point that the current job market leaves little room for error and that candidates often lose genuine opportunities simply because they fail to properly prepare or quantify the skills they list.
User @Wayne Claasen01🇿🇦 asked:
"Yoh, the comments 😱. Do people really lie on their CVs? "
User @Sbo_Mags said:
"This is tricky, because if my current role does not push me to work under pressure, that does not mean I cannot work under pressure."
User @cannotbefound shared:
"Years back, when I got interviewed for my internship (I had just graduated, with no job experience whatsoever), they asked how I deal with conflict. I gave them a very practical answer based on how I handled conflict during undergrad when we were doing research. Also, I wasn't looking to give a "perfect answer"🤣. Basically, the skills I put on the CV were my experiences."
User @yonela_tshakumani said:
"Suba creative ngathi (don't be creative on our expense). We just want the job, sisi 😭."
User @✮ᴋᴏᴏᴋᴢᴏᴘʜʀᴇɴɪᴄ✮ added:
"Yoh! I always tell my parents that I'm so scared of experiencing my first ever interview. You just made me more scared😭. I would feel so intimidated. I'd take my bag and go cry on my way to the Uber😂 (not because I can't answer the questions, but because I get anxious really fast, especially if I'm put in the spotlight). I hope my first interview won't be scary."
User @Mpuse_Bee asked:
"Are we ever going to get the jobs, though? Some answers need to be answered practically 😭."
