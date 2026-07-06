Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi attended the mass funeral procession for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran on 6 July 2026

The former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) member filmed himself walking through the crowd of mourners

South Africans weighed in on the video on social media, questioning why Ndlozi travelled to Iran for the funeral

Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi sparked criticism online after attending Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s funeral in Tehran. Image: @MbuyiseniNdlozi (X)/ Wakil Kohsar

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

TEHRAN, IRAN - South Africans have responded sharply to footage of Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi attending the funeral procession of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran.

The Ayatollah and several members of his family were killed in airstrikes by the United States and Israel in February 2026. The conflict began on 28 February 2026, when the US and Israel launched a joint military attack on Iran.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on 6 July 2026, the former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Member of Parliament shared a video showing him marching alongside mourners in the capital. An estimated 20 million people joined the procession, according to reports, with some even carrying signs which read: “Let the world know (especially Trump) our revenge is certain."

An estimated 20 million people joined the procession. Image: Kaveh Kazemi

Source: Getty Images

Dr Ndlozi describes the scene during the procession

Speaking at the camera, Ndlozi spoke about the mood of the crowd:

"The energy is one of a sense of desire for justice,” he said.

He added that the imperialist forces had robbed the people of Iran of their leader, but it had also united them.

“There’s unity against being divided by foreign, racist Zionist forces," Dr Ndlozi added.

He also claimed that Khamenei was killed for standing up to a cause, which he described as resistance to imperialist domination.

South Africans question Ndlozi's priorities

The footage drew a polarised response online, with the majority of South African commenters questioning the relevance of the trip.

@Sharmz1212 wrote:

"I love Dr Mbuyiseni, but I've never understood the obsession with Iran. Someone really needs to school me. Why is SA so concerned about Iran?"

@tt_018 said:

"You can't march with fellow South Africans regarding illegal immigrants because they clocked you out. Performative politician. To think I was defending you."

@phestahiver asked:

"Do you feel loved in that country as a black man?"

@MichelleMo35963 wrote:

"People are murdered in Tembisa every day, and you fly miles to irrelevant matters."

@ghettostar_22 added:

"Yet you'll never go march with the people of South Africa when they raise their concerns about whatever is happening in the country."

@lebowaBloem questioned:

"Has South Africa risen? Can't even march with your own, but quick to speak on foreign affairs. You're disgusting, man."

Not all reactions were critical.

@MapulaMokgosang wrote: "Proud of you, Dokotela."

While @ScmHxgn commented:

"Amazing to see such a profound show of solidarity and humanity. Viva the revolution. Much respect."

Ndlozi weighs in on Jacob Zuma's India visit

Briefly News reported that Ndlozi also weighed in after Jacob Zuma's visit to the Gupta brothers in India sparked political debate.

The former Power FM host backed Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni's warning to the uMkhonto weSizwe Party leader.

His remarks sparked mixed reactions, with some social media users supporting his stance while others accused him of hypocrisy.

Source: Briefly News