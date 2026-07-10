The man accused of killing 17-year-old São Bras High School learner and rugby and cricket talent Diego Wessels will remain in custody after a court ruling

The bail hearing revealed concerns about community safety and growing anger in D’Almeida following the teenager’s death

Diego’s family and the local sports community continue to mourn the loss of a promising young athlete whose future was cut short

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The man accused of killing 17-year-old São Bras High School learner and talented sportsman Diego Wessels will remain behind bars after the Mossel Bay Magistrate’s Court denied him bail.

A 24-year-old Sao Bras High School rugby star was killed in a stabbing incident. Image: Sao Bras High School

Source: Facebook

Darren Edwards, 24, appeared in court facing a murder charge linked to the death of the Grade 11 learner, who was known for his passion and talent in both rugby and cricket.

The court considered concerns around community safety, the seriousness of the charge and the risk of the accused fleeing before making its decision.

Diego Wessels murder case takes a new turn

The court heard arguments from both the State and the defence before ruling that Edwards should remain in custody while the case continues.

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Investigating officer Warrant Officer Marizaan du Plessis told the court that releasing the accused could increase tensions in D’Almeida, where Diego was fatally attacked.

The State argued that the circumstances surrounding the teenager’s death were serious, with allegations that Edwards chased Diego before the fatal stabbing.

The family of Diego Wessels reacted to the court bail hearing ruling. Image: Sao Bra High School

Source: Facebook

Mossel Bay sports community mourns Diego Wessels

Diego’s death has left more than just his family grieving, with the local sports community mourning the loss of a young athlete who had shown promise in cricket and rugby.

The teenager had represented the Garden Route Badgers at youth level and was regarded as a player with a bright future ahead of him.

Relative Samantha du Preez said the family was relieved that Edwards would remain in custody, adding that they were still dealing with the pain of losing Diego.

Diego’s cremation is scheduled for Saturday 11 July 2026, as loved ones, teammates, coaches and classmates prepare to say goodbye to a teenager remembered for his sporting ability and the impact he had on those around him.

Source: Briefly News