A PSL side has settled an outstanding financial dispute that reached world football's governing body

The payment could unlock the club's transfer plans after new player registrations were affected

One final step remains before the team can move ahead with its new signings ahead of the new season

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Chippa United has paid former coach Luc Eymael as it moves to lift a FIFA registration ban. Image: MDNnewss

Source: Twitter

A PSL club has paid a former coach as it moves to lift a FIFA registration ban that has affected its transfer plans. The payment could now clear the way for the side to register new players, although one final process must still be completed.

Chippa United settle Luc Eymael payment

KickOff reported on 10 July 2026 that Chippa United had settled money owed to former coach Luc Eymael.

The Belgian approached FIFA after the club allegedly failed to honour an agreement linked to settlement payments. Eymael joined the Chilli Boys in August 2025 and spent only a few months as head coach.

FIFA recommended that Chippa pay the outstanding amount plus an additional 5% interest. A source close to the club told KickOff:

"The payment was made to the coach this week. He has received his money."

FIFA registration ban awaits key confirmation

The source said Chippa must now wait for Eymael to confirm the payment to FIFA.

"The club is now waiting for the coach to confirm the payment to FIFA before they can start registering new players," the source explained.

Eymael also confirmed receiving the money but referred KickOff to his lawyer in Belgium for further comment.

Chilli Boys wait to register new signings

The payment removes a major issue in the dispute, but FIFA's process remains crucial. Once the necessary confirmation is completed and FIFA lifts the restriction, Chippa could move ahead with registering new players as the club continues its squad preparations.

Former Chippa United coach Luc Eymael has received his payment from the club. Image: @maetsabane

Source: Twitter

Luc Eymael explains why PSL coaching can pay more than Belgium

Briefly News previously reported that Luc Eymael explained why the PSL remains financially attractive compared to coaching in Belgium. The Belgian highlighted a major tax difference and how salaries are negotiated in South Africa.

Eymael also used Percy Tau's career to explain the financial pull of African football, revealing why some coaches and players may find opportunities on the continent more rewarding.

Source: Briefly News