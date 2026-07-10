Former Coach Gets His Money As PSL Club Awaits Crucial FIFA Move
- A PSL side has settled an outstanding financial dispute that reached world football's governing body
- The payment could unlock the club's transfer plans after new player registrations were affected
- One final step remains before the team can move ahead with its new signings ahead of the new season
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A PSL club has paid a former coach as it moves to lift a FIFA registration ban that has affected its transfer plans. The payment could now clear the way for the side to register new players, although one final process must still be completed.
Chippa United settle Luc Eymael payment
KickOff reported on 10 July 2026 that Chippa United had settled money owed to former coach Luc Eymael.
The Belgian approached FIFA after the club allegedly failed to honour an agreement linked to settlement payments. Eymael joined the Chilli Boys in August 2025 and spent only a few months as head coach.
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FIFA recommended that Chippa pay the outstanding amount plus an additional 5% interest. A source close to the club told KickOff:
"The payment was made to the coach this week. He has received his money."
FIFA registration ban awaits key confirmation
The source said Chippa must now wait for Eymael to confirm the payment to FIFA.
"The club is now waiting for the coach to confirm the payment to FIFA before they can start registering new players," the source explained.
Eymael also confirmed receiving the money but referred KickOff to his lawyer in Belgium for further comment.
Chilli Boys wait to register new signings
The payment removes a major issue in the dispute, but FIFA's process remains crucial. Once the necessary confirmation is completed and FIFA lifts the restriction, Chippa could move ahead with registering new players as the club continues its squad preparations.
Luc Eymael explains why PSL coaching can pay more than Belgium
Briefly News previously reported that Luc Eymael explained why the PSL remains financially attractive compared to coaching in Belgium. The Belgian highlighted a major tax difference and how salaries are negotiated in South Africa.
Eymael also used Percy Tau's career to explain the financial pull of African football, revealing why some coaches and players may find opportunities on the continent more rewarding.
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Source: Briefly News
Dzikamai Matara Dzikamai Matara is a sports writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a news and current affairs editor at iHarare for eight years. Before that, he was a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula for two years, where he produced profiles and news articles. He completed two years of Mechanical Engineering coursework at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He has also completed YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023).