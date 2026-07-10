Nicole Chinsamy accused Emtee of neglecting their children, with her claims quickly sparking heated discussions on social media

Emtee hit back at the allegations, insisting the matter should be handled through the courts

The latest public exchange has added another chapter to the estranged couple's ongoing divorce battle, which continues to attract widespread attention.

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Emtee has denied Nicole Chinsamy's child neglect allegations. Image: Emtee

Source: Instagram

Rapper Emtee has publicly responded after his estranged wife, Nicole Chinsamy, accused him of neglecting their children. The allegations sparked widespread debate on social media, prompting the award-winning musician to defend himself while insisting the matter should be dealt with through legal channels rather than online. The pair's ongoing divorce has been marked by public disputes and legal battles.

Nicole's allegations spark online debate

The rapper says the matter should be handled through the courts.

Source: Instagram

In a report by SA Hip Hop Mag, Nicole recently took to social media, claiming Emtee had failed to support their children despite portraying himself as a devoted father. Her posts quickly gained traction, with many social media users weighing in on the family's private dispute. The accusations added another chapter to the former couple's highly publicised separation, which has been making headlines for months.

Emtee dismisses the accusations

Emtee denied the claims, arguing that the issue was being misrepresented online. He maintained that he has been fulfilling his responsibilities and suggested the public was only hearing one side of the story. The rapper further stated that he would not be drawn into a social media back-and-forth, stressing that the matter should be resolved through the proper legal process instead of the internet.

See his response in the X post below:

Divorce battle remains in the spotlight

The latest exchange comes as Emtee and Nicole continue navigating a turbulent divorce, with both Emtee and Nicole Chinsamy making serious allegations against each other. Earlier this year, the rapper was arrested for allegedly violating a protection order obtained by Nicole before he was later granted bail. The case remains before the courts, adding another layer to the pair's highly publicised split

Their legal dispute has repeatedly spilled onto social media, attracting intense public attention. While fans remain divided over the latest claims, Emtee has made it clear he intends to let the courts deal with the matter rather than continue addressing the accusations online.

Emtee says divorce remains unresolved

Recently Briefly News reported that Emtee revealed that he is not officially divorced from his estranged wife, Nicole Chinsamy, claiming the process has been delayed because she has not signed the divorce papers.

Speaking on the All the Smoke podcast, the rapper said the legal process remains incomplete despite moving on with a new relationship. His comments sparked mixed reactions online, with fans debating his claims and sharing their thoughts on the couple's ongoing separation.

Source: Briefly News