Bafana Bafana captain and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams landed a brand partnership with Powerade following the World Cup

Powerade announced the deal as part of its global football campaign titled 'Power Your Fate'

The campaign centres on the message that destiny is shaped by preparation, grit and hydration

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Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams has added a major brand deal to his growing legacy, inking a partnership with sports drink giant Powerade.

Bafana Bafana star Ronwen Williams shone during the FIFA World Cup

Source: Getty Images

The announcement came on Thursday, 9 July 2026, with Powerade confirming that Williams is the latest face of its global football campaign, "Power Your Fate." The campaign carries a message aimed at both athletes and fans, pushing the idea that destiny is not handed to you but earned through hard work, mental fortitude and proper hydration.

Ronwen Williams made history at the World Cup

Williams has been one of South Africa's most celebrated footballers in recent years, serving as both captain and first-choice goalkeeper for Bafana Bafana. His profile has risen sharply off the back of his performances during the national team's World Cup campaign, which captured the hearts of millions of South Africans and put him firmly on the radar of global brands.

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The Powerade partnership reflects growing commercial interest in African football talent, particularly players who have performed on the biggest stage the sport has to offer. For Williams, the deal marks another milestone in a career that continues to reach new heights both on and off the pitch.

Entertainment and sports industry reporter Kgopolo shared the news via his X account, @PhilMphela, describing the collaboration as a rallying call for athletes everywhere to back themselves and trust the process.

Source: Briefly News