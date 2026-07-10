“Always So Insightful”: Bianca Weighs In on What Happened to the Viljoens’ Riches, SA Debates
- TikTok user Bianca weighed in on the financial discrepancy in Peet Viljoen's case, questioning where the couple's wealth went
- Their lawyer claims they hold R6 million in assets, but the state prosecutor says they have no confirmed address or assets
- South Africans demanded answers about the alleged Tammy Taylor scam victims who lost their money
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A social advocate on TikTok has sparked fresh debate around the Peet Viljoen case, raising questions about what happened to the couple's reported wealth. TikTok user @biancasays3 posted a video on 9 July 2026 responding to a comment from a viewer named Nazli, who asked, "I thought she was a millionaire." The response touched a nerve with thousands of followers who have been watching the case unfold.
What the lawyers and prosecutors are saying
Bianca pointed out a striking contradiction at the heart of the case. The Viljoens' defence lawyer reportedly claims the couple holds roughly R6 million in assets, including nail stock and high-end coffee machines. The state prosecutor, however, maintains a very different position: that the couple has no verifiable assets and no confirmed residential address. She stressed that the National Prosecuting Authority needs to move swiftly to freeze or recover any available assets, and at least compensate the alleged victims of the Tammy Taylor franchise scam.
Watch the TikTok video that sparked the conversation:
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Mzansi reacts to the Viljoen asset claims
Viewers had plenty to say in the comments:
User @MIANÉ FAUL said:
"Een van die dae adverteer sy daai koffiemasjiene op Marketplace." [One of these days she'll be advertising those coffee machines on Marketplace]."
User @Oh.Soo.Lee asked:
"What happened to their money?"
User @chuckster121 warned:
"Don't be fooled. Bitcoin. Back a buddy is just smoke and mirrors."
User @jackie mullen wrote:
"Always so insightful 🤩."
User @Jaco Bosman735 added:
"Also, there is a guest house owner that paid them for one of the coffee machines last year. But never received it!"
User @Letanjapicot shared:
"I'm so invested. 😂 Thank you for the posts ✨."
3 Briefly News articles about the Viljoens
- A throwback video of Mel Viljoen touring their luxurious Pretoria home resurfaced amid the family's financial and legal troubles, sparking an online debate.
- Comedian @unwokepope shared a hilarious roast of 'Mel Miljoen' over her "rented protesters" and her wild plan to sue the state, leaving Mzansi in stitches.
- A socialite celebrated the closure of Mel's BackaBuddy campaign for her husband Peet, which was shut down for violating platform standards.
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Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za