TikTok user Bianca weighed in on the financial discrepancy in Peet Viljoen's case, questioning where the couple's wealth went

Their lawyer claims they hold R6 million in assets, but the state prosecutor says they have no confirmed address or assets

South Africans demanded answers about the alleged Tammy Taylor scam victims who lost their money

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A local content creator discussed the assets Peet Viljoen noted that the couple has. Image: @biancasays3

Source: TikTok

A social advocate on TikTok has sparked fresh debate around the Peet Viljoen case, raising questions about what happened to the couple's reported wealth. TikTok user @biancasays3 posted a video on 9 July 2026 responding to a comment from a viewer named Nazli, who asked, "I thought she was a millionaire." The response touched a nerve with thousands of followers who have been watching the case unfold.

What the lawyers and prosecutors are saying

Bianca pointed out a striking contradiction at the heart of the case. The Viljoens' defence lawyer reportedly claims the couple holds roughly R6 million in assets, including nail stock and high-end coffee machines. The state prosecutor, however, maintains a very different position: that the couple has no verifiable assets and no confirmed residential address. She stressed that the National Prosecuting Authority needs to move swiftly to freeze or recover any available assets, and at least compensate the alleged victims of the Tammy Taylor franchise scam.

Watch the TikTok video that sparked the conversation:

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Mzansi reacts to the Viljoen asset claims

Viewers had plenty to say in the comments:

User @MIANÉ FAUL said:

"Een van die dae adverteer sy daai koffiemasjiene op Marketplace." [One of these days she'll be advertising those coffee machines on Marketplace]."

User @Oh.Soo.Lee asked:

"What happened to their money?"

User @chuckster121 warned:

"Don't be fooled. Bitcoin. Back a buddy is just smoke and mirrors."

User @jackie mullen wrote:

"Always so insightful 🤩."

User @Jaco Bosman735 added:

"Also, there is a guest house owner that paid them for one of the coffee machines last year. But never received it!"

User @Letanjapicot shared:

"I'm so invested. 😂 Thank you for the posts ✨."

3 Briefly News articles about the Viljoens

A throwback video of Mel Viljoen touring their luxurious Pretoria home resurfaced amid the family's financial and legal troubles, sparking an online debate.

Comedian @unwokepope shared a hilarious roast of 'Mel Miljoen' over her "rented protesters" and her wild plan to sue the state, leaving Mzansi in stitches.

A socialite celebrated the closure of Mel's BackaBuddy campaign for her husband Peet, which was shut down for violating platform standards.

Source: Briefly News