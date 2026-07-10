BigManKG tracked down Sibusiso, a man he had met at a Johannesburg traffic light holding a job-seeking board

The creator surprised Sibusiso with a letter revealing that his online community had raised R42,000 for his family

Sibusiso, who earned just R100 a day on piece jobs, broke down in tears of gratitude when he read the news

A father could not contain his tears after being gifted R42,000 by a local humanitarian. Image: @bigmankg

Source: Instagram

A Johannesburg content creator, BigManKG, left a struggling father speechless after handing him a letter that changed his family's fortunes in an instant. Keegan Gordon, who goes by the handle @bigmankg_ on Instagram, had previously crossed paths with a man named Sibusiso at a traffic intersection in the city. Sibusiso was standing at the lights holding a board, looking for work. That brief encounter stayed with the creator long enough for him to do something.

Sibusiso receives R42,000 donation from BigManKG

After rallying his online community, he returned to find Sibusiso and handed him a letter. As Sibusiso read through it, he reached the line revealing that BigManKG's followers had collectively raised R42,000 for him and his family. He could not hold himself together. He wept and thanked God and Keegan for the life-changing gesture. The moment hit differently knowing the context. Sibusiso had been surviving on piece work, earning just R100 a day, trying to keep his family afloat. Keegan shared the video on Instagram on 9 July 2026 with the overlay text: "We did it!"

Watch the moment Sibusiso reads the letter that moved him to tears in the Instagram video below:

Mzansi reacts to Sibusiso's emotional moment

South Africans flooded the comments section with love for both Sibusiso and Keegan:

User @galyn.khan said:

"Wow! Got me crying and smiling ❤️."

User @glenda_marais wrote:

"I'll watch this a million times over! His GRATITUDE is contagious. Besides, if his prayers can be answered, so are mine! Now I've seen what total elation looks like. I can do it too. Bless this man ❤️."

User @bosslady_the_first_ added:

"Oh! He deserves it! His children are so blessed to have a father who loves and cares for them like that. May he get a permanent, well-paying job ❤️."

User @miss_mudzanani shared:

"We love you, Sibusiso ❤️."

User @ashton.pieterse told Keegan:

"You're the goat, bro."

User @oh.uncle noted:

"Let luck find you when you're busy. S'bu was hustling when BigMan found him."

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Source: Briefly News