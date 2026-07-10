A South African woman named Mandy survived after a cement block was hurled through her windscreen at 120 km/h on the N2 highway

The impact broke her cheekbone in three places and knocked her unconscious while her mother and sister grabbed the wheel and prayed until the car stopped safely

Mandy documented her emotional healing journey in a video that is going viral for its raw, faith-filled account of survival

Mandy on the left speaking on her journey, with visible scars. Image: @sassymandy1990

Source: TikTok

A South African woman named Mandy narrowly escaped death on 13 April 2026 when a stranger hurled a cement block through her windscreen as she drove along the N2 highway from Somerset at 120 km/h. The block struck her directly in the face, fracturing her cheekbone in three places and knocking her unconscious on impact. In the seconds that followed, her mother and sister, who were passengers in the car, grabbed the steering wheel and prayed aloud until the vehicle came to a stop without crashing.

Mandy shared the story in a series of selfie-style video updates posted on TikTok by @sassymandy1990 on 8 July 2026, documenting her recovery from her bedroom. The footage showed heavy bruising, swelling, and a healing wound around her left eye and cheek. She said:

"Jesus saved my life on April 13th, 2026. It hit, but thank the Lord, the swelling went down. I don't remember anything, but the Lord really worked through me."

She wrote in the caption:

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"This is a God-sized miracle. 🙌🏼 I felt like capturing my healing journey after the accident I've been in. Jesus saved my life. 🙌🏼❤️ My testimony is getting bigger and bigger by the day. To God be the glory for the great things He has done."

Later frames in the video show her weeks into recovery, with noticeably reduced swelling and improved mobility. Throughout, she credits her survival to God, her physiotherapist, her family, and the supporters who followed her journey online.

Watch Mandy's healing journey on TikTok:

Mzansi praises her healing journey

After user @sassymandy1990 went online to share her story, many praised her on how well she is healing both mentally and physically.

V33DUS shared:

"I was there when that happened and I am so grateful that you pulled through, thank God. This happened at MewWay Bridge on the N2."

Nito Jay said:

"The construction of the wall should be done by now. We thank the Lord Almighty for saving your life."

Love commented:

"People are so cruel. God is good."

Adrian Fransman encouraged:

"God is our anchor. You are healed in Jesus' name. You will be fully healed."

Vee_Buks commented:

"He is faithful. We thank Him for your life. 🙌🏾"

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Source: Briefly News