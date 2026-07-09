Bonnie Tyler's family announced her death on her official Facebook account on Thursday, 9 July 2026

The Welsh hitmaker had been hospitalised for weeks, with her team updating the supporters on her recovery

Fans flooded social media with tributes, remembering Tyler's iconic voice and timeless 1983 hit Total Eclipse of the Heart

Bonnie Tyler has passed away at the age of 75. Image: Bonnie Tyler

Source: Facebook

Fans were saddened following the passing of Welsh rock legend Bonnie Tyler, who died at the age of 75.

Her family and management confirmed on Thursday, 9 July 2026, through her official Facebook page. In the short statement, they revealed that she passed away on Wednesday night at a hospital in Portugal, succumbing to the illness she had been receiving treatment for.

"Bonnie's family and team are heartbroken to announce that Bonnie unexpectedly passed away last night in a hospital in Portugal as a result of the illness that she was being treated for," the statement read. "We will issue a further statement shortly, but for now, ask for privacy to deal with this tragedy."

Weeks of worry before Bonnie's passing

Bonnie Tyler's battle with an illness had been public knowledge for months. In May 2026, her family confirmed she was "seriously ill but stable" in a hospital in Faro, Portugal, urging the media to stop spreading rumours and respect the family's privacy.

There was a brief moment of relief when her team shared that she had emerged from a coma, though she remained in intensive care and in very poor health. Bonnie was aware of the global outpouring of love directed her way and was grateful for it. Sadly, that recovery never fully materialised.

Tyler gained international fame in the early 1980s and became an icon largely on the strength of her extraordinary, raspy vocal style. Her 1983 hit Total Eclipse of the Heart remains one of the best-selling singles in music history.

Bonnie Tyler has passed away at the age of 75. Image: Bonnie Tyler

Source: Facebook

Fans mourn a voice like no other

The tributes came pouring in almost immediately after the announcement, with fans from all over the world sharing their heartfelt condolences with the family.

@Natalie Hawkes shared a personal connection:

"My late father, Mike Conway, knew her well, and my late Godfather played drums from time to time. As a family, we pass on our deepest condolences, and our thoughts are with all who knew Bonnie."

@Pauline Cornell offered perhaps the most touching tribute:

"Total Eclipse of the heart was number one when my husband and I met in 1983. It was our first dance at our wedding. Now married for nearly 40 years. Amazing lady, amazing singer. Loved her music. We both did. R.I.P. Bonnie. Thank you for the music."

Brandy's latest look sparks debate

In a previous report from Briefly News, Brandy Norwood had a major homecoming event in McComb, Mississippi.

Fans noted with concern that the R&B icon looked noticeably slimmer than usual, with many taking to X to share their views.

Source: Briefly News