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A South African woman shared photos reflecting on her time working as a head cashier at Spar before pursuing a teaching career

She used her retail experience as motivation while completing her teaching qualification

South Africans in the comments section flooded her post with praise and said her story inspired them

A South African woman left her retail job at Spar to pursue a teaching qualification, and she could not be happier about the decision. The TikTok user, known as @esonasipho1229, posted photos on 2 May 2026 looking back on her time as a head cashier at Spar.

A woman shared her journey from retail to an educator. Image: @esonasipho1229

Source: TikTok

In one image, she and a colleague posed in their black and red Spar uniforms, pulling fun expressions for the camera. She wrote that the job was a 10/10 experience and that she made memories she would not forget.

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From till point to classroom

But the real story was what came next. While still working in retail, she quietly enrolled in a teaching course on the side, determined to build a different future for herself. Once she completed her qualification, she made the leap. She shared a photo taken at what appeared to be a school in a rural South African setting, writing that she had given teaching a chance while still working in retail stores. She ended her caption with the Zulu phrase "Angizisoli," (I don't regret it.)"

Her story struck a chord with many South Africans who know first-hand how draining retail and customer service work can be. The post quickly gained traction, with people from all walks of life sharing their own experiences and words of encouragement. See her TikTok post that sparked the reaction below:

Mzansi reacts to her teaching journey

South Africans showed up in the comments with warmth and solidarity. Her story is a reminder that a job does not have to be a destination. For this young South African woman, the till point was simply a stepping stone to the classroom.

IG madumane said:

"You're such an inspiration Nkule, so proud of you 🥹❤️🫶"

KUTLWANO MOLEMA wrote:

"I can't wait to share my story and inspire the other 2ks once I'm done with my degree because shame I have been through it in retail and customer service 😩"

Sthe Sithole commented:

"Do you still using that number you gave me at shoprite that year coz I tried to call u it went on voicemail"

Miss Matiwane shared:

"Me and you both retail life 😩 I finally landed a permanent job as a teacher in Mp all the best stranger 🥰💃🏼🥳"

Miss Vee added:

"Im so much inspired, I'm also in retail shop now."

Other Briefly News stories about retail

A Kuruman woman left her retail job to become a farmer and she grew her livestock of cattle and goat to hundrends.

South Africans were impressed by a store assistant with 5 years' experience left Mzansi fascinated.

People were moved by a woman who lost her job as supermarket worker went viral after she shared her experiences.

Source: Briefly News