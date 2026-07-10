Springboks winger Canan Moodie is reportedly doubtful for Saturday's Nations Championship clash against Scotland in Pretoria

Ethan Hooker is expected to replace Moodie on the left wing if he fails to recover in time for the Loftus Versfeld showdown

The potential change follows two last-minute withdrawals before last week's 45-21 win over England, when Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth pulled out

The Springboks may be heading into another injury-forced reshuffle, with winger Canan Moodie emerging as a fitness doubt for Saturday's Nations Championship fixture against Scotland at Loftus Versfeld.

Springboks winger Canan Moodie is a fitness doubt for tomorrow's clash against Scotland. Image: Johan Rynn

Source: Getty Images

Rapport reported that Moodie's availability is uncertain ahead of the Pretoria showdown, and that Ethan Hooker is likely to take his place on the left wing should he be ruled out.

Springboks no stranger to late changes

The potential setback follows a turbulent buildup to last Saturday's Test against England, when Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth were both withdrawn on the eve of the match. Kolisi was sidelined with a hamstring injury, while Etzebeth failed concussion protocols.

Rassie Erasmus responded by moving Pieter-Steph du Toit to lock and handing him the captaincy, with Paul de Villiers and Cameron Hanekom drafted into the starting lineup at flank. The reshuffled side still delivered a commanding 45-21 victory.

Rapport also noted that Kolisi is on track to return for the following Saturday's Nations Championship encounter against Wales in Durban.

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Hooker could start a week ahead of schedule

Erasmus had earlier indicated that Hooker was progressing well in his recovery from a shoulder injury sustained while playing for the Sharks against the Ospreys in April, and that the 23-year-old was expected to be available for the Wales Test. Should Moodie be unable to take the field against Scotland, Hooker would be thrust into action sooner than anticipated.

Hooker's most recent Springbok appearance came on 29 November, when he featured on the right wing during a Test against Wales in Cardiff.

Springboks star celebrates after hitting 50th cap

Briefly News previously reported that Springbok speedster Cheslin Kolbe described reaching the 50-Test milestone as a dream come true after helping South Africa to a convincing 45-21 victory over England on Saturday.

The electric winger celebrated his landmark appearance in style, scoring a try and adding five successful conversions as the Springboks opened their Nations Championship campaign with an impressive bonus-point win.

Source: Briefly News