Bafana Bafana midfielder Teboho Mokoena received a hero's welcome as hundreds of supporters gathered to celebrate his World Cup achievements in Bethlehem

The Mamelodi Sundowns star became emotional as he reflected on the journey that took him from the Free State to football's biggest stage

Mokoena used the occasion to acknowledge the people who helped shape his career, delivering a heartfelt message that resonated with the home crowd

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Bafana Bafana midfielder Teboho Mokoena was overcome with emotion after receiving a hero's welcome in his hometown of Bethlehem, thanking his family, community and mother for standing by him throughout his journey to becoming a Bafana Bafana star.

Bafana Bafana star Teboho Mokoena fought back tears during his homecoming in Bethlehem. Image: Julian Finney

Source: Getty Images

The star player who came under fire last week over his EFF remarks, returned to the Free State on Tuesday 7 July 2026, where the Dihlabeng Local Municipality honoured him following South Africa's historic run to the knockout stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Residents packed venues in Bethlehem to celebrate one of their own, with the Mamelodi Sundowns star admitting the reception left him deeply moved.

Teboho Mokoena thanks Bethlehem community

Executive Mayor Tseki Tseki and municipal officials officially welcomed Mokoena during celebrations held at Bohlokong New Hall before the festivities continued at Dihlabeng Mall, where hundreds of supporters turned out to greet the national team star.

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Addressing the crowd, Mokoena said his achievements were built on faith and the sacrifices made by those closest to him.

"I am very happy to find myself in this moment. It is not because of my knowledge but because of the wisdom of God," he said.

He paid special tribute to his mother, recalling how she rarely missed one of his matches while he was growing up.

"Since I was seven years old, she has never missed my matches until I left home at 16. She supported me every single game."

Bafana Bafana star Teboho Mokoena celebrates scoring against Czechia. Image: Lars Baron

Source: Getty Images

Bafana Bafana star reflects on family's sacrifices

Mokoena revealed the celebrations brought back memories of the difficult road he and his family travelled together, saying he wished his grandfather had lived to witness the occasion.

The midfielder said seeing videos from the homecoming left him emotional because he never imagined receiving such recognition from the people who watched him grow up. He added that while public support is appreciated, nothing compares to the encouragement that comes from family.

"The biggest support comes from within your family. The support you have given me here in Dihlabeng touched me deeply. It meant a lot to my mother and my family. I can feel myself getting overwhelmed."

Watch the clip below.

Mokoena played a key role in Bafana Bafana's memorable FIFA World Cup campaign, helping South Africa reach the knockout stages of the tournament for the first time in the nation's history.

Ronwen Williams pinpoints Bafana Bafana's World Cup flaw

Briefly News previously reported that South Africa captain Ronwen Williams reflected on the disappointing result and believes Bafana Bafana's lack of ruthlessness in front of goal ultimately cost them a place in the last 16.

The 34-year-old admitted it was frustrating that the same issue had continued to haunt this group of players despite similar experiences at both club and international level.

Source: Briefly News