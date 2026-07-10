Rorisang and Prince Grootboom continue to put their marriage first despite the public attention

Rorisang's viral warning to women sparked mixed reactions online and fuelled marriage debate

Fans praised the couple for ignoring the criticism and focusing on their love

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Rorisang Mohapi and Prince Grootboom continue to put love first. Image: Rorisang and Prince Grootboom

Source: Instagram

South African actress Rorisang Mohapi and her husband, fellow actor Prince Grootboom, appear unfazed by the public scrutiny surrounding their marriage. The couple, who recently tied the knot, have continued sharing loved-up moments on social media despite attracting criticism and unsolicited opinions about their relationship. Their latest posts have since sparked an outpouring of support from fans, who urged people to let the newlyweds enjoy their marriage in peace

Who are Rorisang and Prince Grootboom?

Rorisang Mohapi is a South African actress and singer best known for her roles in House of Zwide, Gqeberha: The Empire, Kwa Baba and Love & Wine. Her husband, Prince Grootboom, is also an actor who has appeared in several local television productions.

The couple have become one of Mzansi's most talked-about celebrity pairs since making their relationship public and later getting married. They frequently give fans a glimpse into their romance through social media.

What sparked the marriage noise?

Fans praised the couple for ignoring the online noise. Image: Rorisang

Source: Instagram

The attention surrounding their marriage intensified after Rorisang posted a viral video warning women to stay away from her husband. While some social media users applauded her for protecting her marriage, others criticised the video and questioned her remarks.

Despite the backlash and ongoing online chatter, the couple have continued posting affectionate content, making it clear they are focused on each other rather than outside opinions.

Fans defend the happy couple

Many X users praised the pair for ignoring the negativity and encouraged them to keep enjoying married life.

@nonie_nonz commented:

"Ohh very unbothered. 😍🔥 They must leave the newlyweds alone."

@KabeloMauritiuz wrote:

"It's good to see them focused on themselves and ignoring the noise from outside."

@ThembisileQ21 added:

"I love them so much and wish people would leave them alone."

@DrMuzukuluDr said:

"Live your life, forget background noise."

See more comments in the X post below:

Rorisang reaches her breaking point

Recently Briefly News reported that actress Rorisang Mohapi publicly warned women to stop pursuing her husband, Ntuthuzelo Prince Grootboom, after revealing that admirers have been sending him flirtatious messages and even approached him in public.

She shared how a woman allegedly tried to flirt with Prince while he was holding flowers meant for her during a trip to Fourways Mall, prompting the actress to threaten to expose women who continue sliding into his DMs. Her video sparked mixed reactions online, with some supporting her stance while others urged her to let her husband handle the situation himself.

Source: Briefly News