Former Gqeberha: The Empire actress Rorisang Mohapi Grootboom recently sparked a debate online when her husband, Prince Grootboom, defended her

Mohapi Grootboom was recently mocked on TikTok when she threatened to expose women who were DMing her husband on social media

Social media users commented on the Inimba actor's video on 26 June 2026

Prince Grootboom speaks for his wife, Rorisang Mohapi Grootboom. Images: PrinceGrootboom and Rorisang Mohapi

Source: Instagram

Fatal Seduction actor Prince Grootboom recently defended his wife, Rorisang Mohapi Grootboom, on social media.

This comes after the House of Zwide and Gqeberha: The Empire actress warned women to stop flirting with her husband in his DMs.

Mohapi Grootboom recently had social media buzzing when she landed a role on Thuli's Doek opposite legendary actors Magic Hlatswayo and Linda Sokhulu.

The inimba actor warned social media users in his TikTok video on 24 June 2026, to stop harassing his wife.

In the video, the actor says he's had enough of people talking badly about his wife.

"Whether you said something good, whether you said something bad, it's enough. My wife was not bullied into anything; she did that for her own peace of mind, and I support it. Get a life, get a job, stop talking about my wife. My wife will post about whatever she wants," says the actor.

Social media users comment on the actor's video

DindiReed asked:

"What did you guys do?"

Mchrisana replied:

"A husband that defends you in public ❤️❤️."

MaGwala said:

"Rorisang after watching this."

INduna uNtshangase responded:

"There's always someone who checks the comments, but never writes. How are you, my friend?😅😅."

Ms.GREA wrote:

"To us who don’t know what’s going on and are trying to figure out why this video is on our timeline."

Berita M 😘 reacted:

"Even us who say good things😭😭."

Kea M commented:

"They are only 25 years guys, leave them alone."

WhimsPretty 🧚🏻 reacted:

"A man who defends their woman is everything, really. 💯👏🏽✨ She’s a lucky queen."

Unique said:

"Rorisang after watching this." 😍

BecomingAdvocate_Booi👩🏾‍🎓 said:

"This is exactly what the fans want."

Namz reacted:

"Ngubani umfazi wakhe guys? What did you guys say about her? Or it’s one of his audition clips. I’m so lost and curious."

Hlulani M wrote:

"Hawu what happened?"

Umhlabawethu🇿🇦 reacted:

"I love this!❤️Mathipa leave Rorisang alone."

Lizzardz_corner said:

"Love it when husbands husband 🙏🏾."

Black child❤️ responded:

"Umfazi wakho muhle naye.🥰🥰🔥🔥🥹Manje abaphefumuli kahle."

Simamkele Tshuku wrote:

"Rori coming back!☺️Good Prince, tell her we miss her thina ❤️."

Bhelekazi reacted:

"The biggest mistake celebrities make is minding what people say and responding to every insult. Kanti, keep it cool, focus on your career, and ignore any negative."

Knolwazier_ Lutwolih responded:

“Umfazi wam u zo post.a lento afun ukuy post.a”🥹."

SA reacts to Prince Grootboom's video about his wife Rorisang Mohapi Grootboom. Images: RorisangMohapiGrootboom

Source: Twitter

Actress Rorisang Mohapi chats about her relationship with fiancé Prince Grootboom

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South African actress Rorisang Mohapi opened up about her relationship with Prince Grootboom.

The couple announced their engagement after Grootboom popped the question, and Rorisang spoke about how effortless their love is.

Fans are still sending congratulatory messages to the lovebirds and look forward to their big day.

Source: Briefly News