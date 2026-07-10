TikToker Certified Capper posted a Suno AI tutorial on 8 July 2026, showing followers how to make music the way Credo V Daniels does

Many South Africans rushed to defend Credo, arguing that real musical skill still separates him from ordinary AI-generated songs

Other social media users pushed back hard, insisting Credo’s music is fully AI-made and asking fans to stop making excuses

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A picture of the TikToker and Credo V Daniels. Images: @mandles28 and SLIKOUR ONLIFE

Source: UGC

A South African woman with the username Certified Capper posted a Suno AI tutorial on TikTok on 8 July 2026. He showed followers how to make music like Credo V Daniels using the app.

The tutorial landed in the middle of an ongoing fight over Credo’s own AI use. Many South Africans quickly jumped to his defence after watching the clip.

Mzansi rallies behind Credo V Daniels

Credo, whose real name is Credo Danel Mandlhazi, has faced months of scrutiny since his debut album gained traction earlier this year. Songs like Sedilaka and Njalo Njalo racked up millions of streams. Critics accused him of leaning heavily on artificial intelligence to shape his sound.

Certified Capper’s tutorial reignited that same conversation online. Several commenters argued that owning Suno does not automatically make someone a hitmaker. They said Credo understands song arrangement and that real talent still separates him from casual AI users.

Other fans went further, saying Credo actually recorded his own vocals first. They believe he only used AI tools afterward to refine and polish the sound. They pointed to his live performances as proof that his voice carries the songs.

Not everyone agreed with that defence. Some commenters dismissed the whole argument, saying Credo’s music comes entirely from artificial intelligence. They accused fans of making excuses instead of accepting the obvious truth. A few said the debate has dragged on for too long already.

Credo has previously described AI as simply one tool among many in his process. He has maintained that songwriting, arrangement, and production still required his own creative input. The singer’s album briefly vanished from Apple Music after a heavily criticised live TV performance.

Watch the tutorial below:

More about Credo V Daniels

Credo V defended his use of AI, saying it supports his creativity rather than replacing the work that goes into making music.

Credo V Daniels' latest performance blunder caught the attention of Sol Phenduka, and the podcaster did not hold back on the commentary.

An American TikToker praised South African gospel artist Credo V's music, only for SA fans to flood her comments warning her he uses AI.

Source: Briefly News