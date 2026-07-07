Credo V defended his use of AI, saying it supports his creativity rather than replacing the work that goes into making music

The singer brushed off the backlash, saying he is focused on making good music instead of worrying about public criticism

Credo's management admitted the performance had shortcomings, saying the experience highlighted areas that need improvement

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Credo V has addressed the criticism after his live performance. Image: Credo V

Source: Instagram

South African singer Credo V Daniels has responded to the wave of criticism that followed his recent live performance, saying he is taking the experience as part of his growth as an artist. The musician came under fire after videos from his album launch circulated online, with some social media users claiming his live vocals did not match his studio recordings. While many questioned his abilities, Credo has now shared his side of the story, insisting he is focused on improving rather than dwelling on the negativity

Credo defends his creative process

According to Daily Sun, Credo believes many people are quick to label music as AI-generated without understanding the amount of work involved behind the scenes. He explained that writing lyrics, recording vocals, composing melodies and producing a song all require significant effort, and he feels those contributions are often dismissed. The singer also clarified that while he incorporates AI into his creative process, he sees it as a tool that supports his work rather than something that replaces human creativity.

Credo added that the real concern should be the misuse of AI to copy or exploit another person's work without their permission.

He further told the publication that modern technology has made it easier for artists to create music in different ways, revealing that he can even begin producing songs on his cellphone before completing the final version in a professional studio.

Singer shifts focus despite backlash

Credo V is standing by his creative process. Image: Credo V

Source: Instagram

Addressing criticism over his recent live performance, in the report by Daily Sun Credo V said that he is choosing not to be distracted by public opinion. Instead, he said his priority is making good music for his supporters, adding that he believes audiences care more about the quality of the final product than how it was created.

His comments come after videos of his performance sparked widespread debate online, with some social media users questioning the difference between his live vocals and his studio recordings. While the criticism divided opinion, Credo has made it clear that he intends to keep improving and moving forward.

Management admits performance fell short

In a recent report by TimesLive Credo's management, Curato Music, also addressed the controversy in a public statement. The company acknowledged that the criticism was difficult to hear but accepted responsibility for technical problems that affected parts of the performance.

They explained that the event marked Credo's first major live show, adding that while this does not excuse the shortcomings, it provides important context. According to the label, the experience highlighted areas that need improvement, including stage production, vocal preparation and overall live performance.

Although the debate continues on social media, both Credo and his management appear to share the same outlook, using the criticism as motivation to improve.

While some fans have applauded the singer for standing by his creative process and embracing new technology, others remain unconvinced. Even so, Credo insists his focus remains on making music that resonates with listeners rather than allowing online criticism to define his career.

Sol Phenduka weighs in on Credo V backlash

In a recent report by Briefly News Sol Phenduka reacted to viral clips of Credo V Daniels' shaky live performance, sharing his thoughts on social media as the videos sparked widespread debate.

While some fans criticised the singer's vocals and questioned his live abilities, others defended him, arguing that everyone has off days and praising his overall talent. The discussion has divided Mzansi, with many weighing in on the pressures artists face during live performances.

Source: Briefly News