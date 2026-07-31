A catamaran named Wild Cat was filmed stranded and battered by waves at Santos Beach in Mossel Bay, Western Cape

Reports linked the vessel to a Finnish couple who were rescued by the NSRI after strong sea swells pushed the boat ashore

South Africans online were left stunned by the footage, questioning the fate of the stranded boat

Boat washes ashore. Image: @SA Today

Source: Facebook

A catamaran named Wild Cat turned heads at Santos Beach in Mossel Bay on 30 July 2026, after it was filmed stranded in the surf and taking a battering from incoming waves along the Western Cape coastline.

Footage captured by a bystander and shared by SA Today on Facebook showed the vessel lodged in the shallows, visibly at the mercy of the sea.

How the Wild Cat Ended Up Ashore

Reports linked the boat to a Finnish couple who had been sailing around South Africa. According to those reports, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) rescued the pair after their yacht broke loose from its moorings offshore of Santos Beach during a period of strong sea swells. The couple had reportedly been sailing from Richards Bay when the vessel drifted towards shore.

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The condition of the boat drew immediate attention online. Some commenters doubted it could be salvaged, pointing to the likely damage to the engines and electronic equipment. Others speculated it might be destined for the scrap yard.

View the Facebook video below:

Mzansi reacts to the stranded vessel

South Africans had plenty to say in the page:

Wilma Hendrik De Goede asked:

"Who owns this stranded vessel?"

Ronnie De Bruin said:

"Scrap now. 2 inboard motors alone will cost the price of a new outfit besides the electronic equipment and find the hull and…"

Gustav Reuter shared:

"If I didn't stuit me Wildcat was at a stage in Gordons Bay on mooring we were the only two crafts in gbaai. They went fishing…"

Alexander Neethling noted:

"That's half a boat."

Vernon Wates simply wrote:

"Insurance claim."

More Briefly News stories on boats

A group of South Africans experienced a thrilling close encounter as dozens of sharks surrounded their boat during the annual sardine run, leaving viewers both amazed and anxious.

A behind-the-scenes video revealed how Helen Zille filmed her viral inflatable boat stunt in a flooded Johannesburg pothole, giving South Africans a closer look at the campaign moment that sparked widespread discussion.

A video of a small boat being battered by massive waves at Rocky Bay left South Africans fearing the worst, before everyone on board was rescued safely after the vessel overturned.

Source: Briefly News