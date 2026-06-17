Intense footage shows a shark-packed Sardine Run feeding frenzy off the South African coast

During South Africa’s Sardine Run, massive sardine shoals trigger a feeding frenzy that attracts a vast number of ocean life

Mzansi reacts with shock and admiration as the daring sea encounter sparks debate online

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The boaters got caught in a Sardine run. Image: @Aspoestertjie Adventures

Source: Facebook

A Facebook video by Aspoestertjie Adventures captures a dramatic marine scene unfolding at sea. Mzansi weighs in on the sight.

The footage shared on 16 June 2026, shows constant movement in the water as multiple sharks circle and surge around the boat, churning the surface as they feed on large shoals of sardines. Off-camera voices react in real time, with one person saying:

“There are sharks as far as you can see. Hey! Another one jumped into the boat. Sardine. Look at this. The sharks are hitting the boat. This is crazy, guys. Crazy. Look at this. Look at the sardines getting hit here.”

Another voice adds in disbelief:

“Every shark in the ocean is here.”

Sharks you’ll see during the Sardine Run.

During South Africa’s annual Sardine Run, huge shoals of sardines attract a feeding frenzy in the ocean. This draws in lots of predators like dolphins, seabirds, whales, and especially sharks, all chasing the bait balls of fish.

The most common sharks spotted include copper (bronze whaler) sharks, dusky sharks, spinner sharks, oceanic blacktips, and oceanic whitetips. They’re fast, powerful hunters that often chase, leap, and twist through the water as they feed.

Spinner sharks are seen most often, but overall, the event brings together a mix of different shark species. Awesome, all competing for the same food in one intense, fast-moving feeding scene.

View the Facebook video below:

SA weighs in on the creator's bravery

Many South Africans shared their bewilderment at the people on the boat during the shark feeding. This is what Mzansi had to say on their page:

Greg Bowden said:

"And you’re on an inflatable rib. Rather be on something more substantial than a balloon in amongst all those hungry sharks."

Graham Stewart wrote:

"Sitting in the middle of a shark feeding frenzy in an inflatable boat … not the brightest move I think."

Bruce Gedye commented:

"Any camera or explanation without exaggeration can not do such visions any justice or paint a realistic picture in your mind. This you have to see in the flesh, it is more than you can imagine."

Sergie Thevan said:

"The ocean is alive."

Ridwaan Ismail added:

"Balls of steel in a rubber ducky."

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Source: Briefly News