• Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo has shown off his R50 million luxury mansion in Eswatini

• Chivayo has acquired Eswatini citizenship and a diplomatic passport for his philanthropy and renewable energy work in the country

• Social media users questioned the source of Chivayo's wealth as his property portfolio continued to grow at a rapid pace

Wicknell Chivayo Unveils R50m Eswatini Mansion Weeks After R160m Clifton Purchase

Source: Instagram

Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo is making waves again after revealing his latest purchase. The tenderpreneur has acquired a R50 million home in Eswatini.

What interests many people is that just weeks ago, the businessman who splurged on his 43rd brthday, bought a R160m mansion at Clifton in Cape Town. However, people across the continent have questions.

The palatial Eswatini home, complete with a pool, was shared on X C. H. Mukungunugwa, and the post quickly drew attention from users who are gushing over Chivayo's expansive property portfolio.

Chivayo flaunts citizenship

According to reports, Chivayo was recently granted Eswatini citizenship and a diplomatic passport in recognition of his philanthropic work across Africa and his commitment to growing the kingdom's renewable energy sector. He is currently heading up an R3 billion solar energy project, according to Eswatini media.

Chivayo's Cape Town mansion made him neighbours with Grammy Award-winning DJ Black Coffee and mining giant MySol, in one of South Africa's most exclusive residential areas.

The back-to-back purchases have prompted a wave of reactions online, with many users questioning where the money is coming from.

Wicknell Chivayo bought a R50m Eswatini mansion. Image: sir_wicknell

Source: Facebook

Some people know how monied Chivayo is, and they admire his hustle.

@DengaBusiness wrote: "To think I'm stressing on a little project I have to establish a liquor retail chain in Bulawayo needs just $15k and Sir is throwing around millions at houses he won't stay in for more than two days!!"

@mdhara_Kuzz offered a more cynical take: "Lol making contingency plans in case vatandaniswa."

@azuk1le was sceptical about the valuation: "Double story Xande for R50m? Can't even be R5m this thing. But let's clean Zimbabwean money across Sadec."

@nitrozane didn't hold back either: "Rambai makadaro. Reminding us every day, why you are enemies of the People. Your time will come too, Mukuwhatever."

Wicknell Chivayo celebrates Emmerson's new law

In a previous report from Briefly News, Wicknell Chivayo, aka Sir Wicknell, was allegedly celebrating President Emmerson Mnangagwa's highly controversial new law extending his presidential term.

He celebrated on a private jet while showing off Hermès luxury items, which sparked intense outrage online.

Source: Briefly News