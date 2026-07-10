Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth stands at 6ft 8ins and weighs over 19 stone, making him one of the heaviest players in the Springbok squad

Etzebeth can bench press over 175kg and had custom 75kg dumbbells made because standard gym equipment is too light for him

The giant second-row can cover 40 metres in 5.11 seconds, reaching a top speed of 17.4 miles per hour

Eben Etzebeth is not built like your average rugby player. The most capped Springbok is widely regarded as one of the most physically imposing figures in world rugby, and his training numbers offer a jaw-dropping explanation for why.

Standing at 6ft 8ins and tipping the scales at over 19 stone, the former Stormers second-row is among the heaviest players ever to pull on a Springbok jersey. His biceps measure 19 inches in circumference - to put that figure into perspective, a standard rugby ball measures 24 inches around.

Eben Etzebeth is a man who outgrows the gym

When Etzebeth walks into the weight room, standard equipment simply does not cut it. He can bench press in excess of 175kg and has had custom dumbbells produced at 75kg each because commercially available weights are not heavy enough for his training needs. That 75kg figure carries extra significance when you consider it matches the bodyweight of Springbok wing Cheslin Kolbe entirely.

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The numbers paint a picture of someone who has genuinely pushed beyond the limits of conventional training infrastructure.

The Springboks lock one of the fastest rugby stars

What makes Etzebeth particularly alarming as an opponent is that his size does not slow him down. He can cover 40 metres in 5.11 seconds, reaching a top speed of 17.4 miles per hour. For context, Usain Bolt - the fastest human being ever recorded- clocks 40 metres in 4.64 seconds.

For a man of Etzebeth's height and mass to move at that pace on a rugby field, it raises a serious question for any opposing back line: where exactly do you run?

The combination of raw strength, sheer size, and genuine pace makes the Springbok enforcer a matchday nightmare. These are not just impressive numbers for a second-row; they are remarkable by any athletic standard.

The Sharks star is currently nursing a concussion injury that ruled him out of the Nations Championship match against England. The Springboks won that game emphatically 45-21 and will be aiming for another dominant performance against Scotland on Saturday 11 July 2026

Source: Briefly News