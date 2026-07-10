Springbok winger Cheslin Kolbe's wife Layla gave fans a peek inside their beautiful Western Cape home through her Instagram morning routine

The glimpse revealed a modern, stylish property complete with a sleek glass doorframe, kitchen, living room, and a peaceful neighbourhood

Kolbe is among the highest-paid rugby players in the world, and his South African home reflects his lavish lifestyle

Springbok star Cheslin Kolbe is not only one of the most electrifying players in world rugby, but he also enjoys the finer things off the pitch. A sneak peek at his Western Cape home has given fans a glimpse into just how well the winger lives when he is back on home soil.

A Glimpse Inside Kolbe's Western Cape Home

Layla Kolbe, wife of the Springboks favourite, offered her Instagram followers a window into their South African property while sharing her morning routine online.

Though she kept things personal and low-key, the footage inadvertently treated fans to a tour of several areas of the couple's residence.

Viewers could spot a sleek, modern glass doorframe, the bedroom, the fridge, and sections of both the kitchen and living area. The surrounding neighbourhood also made a brief appearance, coming across as quiet and well-maintained, perfectly suited to someone of Kolbe's profile.

Out of respect for the family's privacy, the specific location of the property has not been made public.

Kolbe's Lifestyle Matches His Star Status

It is no secret that Kolbe sits among the top earners in global rugby. His accolades on the field, including back-to-back Rugby World Cup medals with the Springboks, have cemented his status as one of the sport's most valuable players, and his earnings reflect that.

The Western Cape home is a fitting reflection of his success, combining modern design with a relaxed, comfortable atmosphere. For fans who have long admired his performances at the Stade de Toulouse and on the international stage, the brief look at his personal space adds another layer to the man behind the speed and flair.

Springboks star celebrates after hitting 50th cap

Briefly News previously reported that Springbok speedster Cheslin Kolbe described reaching the 50-Test milestone as a dream come true after helping South Africa to a convincing 45-21 victory over England on Saturday.

The electric winger celebrated his landmark appearance in style, scoring a try and adding five successful conversions as the Springboks opened their Nations Championship campaign with an impressive bonus-point win.

Source: Briefly News