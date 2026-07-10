A clip of Amapiano DJ Juss Gigi and Nkosazana Daughter at an event went viral, with many questioning whether Gigi ignored the singer

Social media users analysed the pair's interaction, with some interpreting Gigi's actions as dismissive

Nkosazana Daughter previously trended due to a controversial video of her allegedly texting while driving

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Clip of Juss Gigi seemingly snubbing Nkosazana Daughter. Image: jussgigi_, nkosazana_daughter

Source: Instagram

A short clip posted on social media has set tongues wagging after amapiano DJ Juss Gigi appeared to give singer Nkosazana Daughter the cold shoulder at what looked like an outdoor evening event, leaving fans divided over what actually went down.

The footage was posted on X (Twitter) by @iamRTI on Thursday, 9 July 2026. In the caption, the X user questioned whether Juss Gigi was ignoring the Joy singer. The post was captioned:

“Haibo was Gigi giving our girl a cold shoulder?”

The beloved songstress is seen in a denim-style crop top and shorts with a fanny pack, while Juss Gigi stands nearby in a black leather outfit paired with an animal-print skirt, carrying a designer handbag. A man in a patterned shirt and gold chain rounds out the group. The body language and animated exchange between them caught viewers' attention almost immediately.

Watch the clip below:

SA reacts after Juss Gigi seemingly ignores Nkosazana Daughter

Reactions poured in from every corner of the timeline, with opinions sharply divided. Some felt the clip was being misread entirely, while others were quick to take sides.

@buhlesometimes wrote:

"I think you're reading too much into it. We cannot assume that she was giving her a cold shoulder from a 10-second video. What happened before this was recorded? And what's the conversation being had by them in this video?"

@LeBrown_james98 fumed:

"She thinks that she has arrived. She should ask Lady Du what this industry moves like. Worse, she's talentless. Nkosazana has her voice to back her."

@Mandz_2 said:

"U girl ubona abafana so she's trying to act cool🙄 weird behaviour and not being a girls girl."

Not everyone saw drama in the clip.

@andiboo38 shared:

"Looks like they know each other, bayadlala."

@ta_marah7 highlighted:

"Gigi literally said we gonna talk over the phone, 🤙 And this 🫵 means so many things but positive things, for example 'I see you'."

@EvansSiphoMsiza joked:

"Girls will always fight or quarrel, unlike amajita, we vibe even when we don't know each other's names."

And @Emkem_Mike quipped:

“That time I don't even know who this Gigi. What is she famous for? 😭😭."

SA reacted to a clip of Juss Gigi seemingly snubbing Nkosazana Daughter. Image: jussgigi_, nkosazana_daughter

Source: Instagram

Nkosazana Daughter mocked for allegedly texting while driving

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Nkosazana Daughter was called to order recently on social media after a video of her allegedly texting while driving surfaced.

Nkosazana trended on Friday, 17 April 2026, after reportedly buying a new Porsche, with photos of her at the dealership going viral.

Source: Briefly News