The Comrades Marathon champion says her biggest gains do not always come from pushing herself harder in training

Gerda Steyn has revealed the simple habits that help her body and mind cope with gruelling elite races

One unexpected trick explains why the Smiling Assassin keeps grinning even when races become brutally tough

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Gerda Steyn shares the mental trick that helps her through brutal races. Image: Rodger Bosch/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The secret to Gerda Steyn's elite performance may lie in what she does when she is not pushing her body to its limits. The Comrades Marathon champion has revealed the surprising habits behind her success, explaining why recovery, sleep and consistency can matter just as much as hard training.

Gerda Steyn reveals why recovery is key to elite performance

Speaking to Dr Michael Mol on Cipla Health Matters, Steyn explained that rest is a crucial part of her training.

According to EWN, Steyn said:

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“Good, long enough hours sleeping is so, so important for our bodies. I ask so much from my body. I need to know that there will be times when it's my turn to give back.”

She also makes time to switch off mentally through nature, reading, art and journalling.

Comrades Marathon champion says consistency beats constant intensity

Steyn said elite performance is built during ordinary training days when there are no crowds watching. She explained:

“It's not about just going to the maximum every single day.”

The five-time Comrades Marathon winner added that mental toughness can also be trained.

“My mind must be as strong or even stronger than my body because I believe that your body will always follow what your mind tells you,” she said.

Why Gerda Steyn smiles during tough races

Gerda Steyn's famous smile is also part of her race strategy.

“When I smile, it brings another type of energy into my body,” she said. “It reminds me to stay positive.”

Her comments come after another major 2026 season. Steyn won her seventh consecutive Two Oceans Marathon title in April before claiming a fifth Comrades Marathon crown in June.

For Steyn, the lesson is simple: lasting performance is built through recovery, repetition and a mind trained to keep going.

Gerda Steyn competes during the Women's Marathon on day sixteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Esplanade Des Invalides on August 11, 2024, in Paris, France. Image: Cameron Spencer

Source: Getty Images

Gerda Steyn revealed Soweto Marathon prize money dispute

Briefly News previously reported that Gerda Steyn revealed she was still waiting for her Soweto Marathon prize money six months after competing in the race.

The ultra-marathon star voiced her disappointment over the delayed payment and raised concerns about the impact on athletes who depend on race winnings as income.

Source: Briefly News