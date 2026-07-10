David Golding, 27, died on 16 June after his car was struck by a driver allegedly under the influence of alcohol on Ou Kaapse Weg

AfriForum's private prosecution unit accepted the case after the family raised concerns about how culpable homicide cases are handled by police

Advocate Gerrie Nel warned that delays in gathering evidence risk cases being dropped before they ever reach court

AfriForum is stepping in to help David Golding's family after his fatal vehicle crash. Image: @Afriforum

Source: Twitter

SOUTH AFRICA — AfriForum's private prosecution unit has intervened in the case of David Golding, a 27-year-old who died on 16 June 2026 after a collision on Ou Kaapse Weg involving a driver, Richard Tinsley, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time.

According to AfriForum, Golding was returning home after an evening with friends when Tinsley's bakkie struck his vehicle. Emergency personnel had to cut Golding free from the wreckage, and he was declared dead at the scene. Tinsley survived and was hospitalised, reportedly undergoing surgery following the crash.

What the evidence against Tinsley shows

According to AfriForum, which called for Julius Malema's imprisonment recently, Tinsley allegedly began consuming alcohol during the late afternoon and visited several bars and restaurants before the collision. Footage and witness accounts from staff and patrons at those establishments are said to confirm the extent of his drinking and his visible state of intoxication by the time he left his last venue that evening.

Golding's family, represented by his stepfather Chris Burgess, editor-in-chief of Landbouweekblad, approached AfriForum's unit to ensure accountability. "Not only for my son, David, but also for any other innocent victim who may suffer the same tragedy that befell my family. I would not wish the pain we are going through on my worst enemy," Burgess said.

Why AfriForum's Prosecution Unit got involved

Adv. Gerrie Nel, head of AfriForum's private prosecution unit, acknowledged that investigators at Fish Hoek police station had done thorough work on the case thus far. However, he raised broader concerns about how culpable homicide cases arising from road accidents are prioritised within the criminal justice system.

"Delays in obtaining relevant evidence not only prolong the investigation, but also create the risk that eyewitness memories fade. This often leads to cases being struck off the roll or not being prosecuted at all. That is why AfriForum's private prosecution unit stepped in to ensure that this case is prosecuted," Nel said.

He further stressed that holding drunk drivers criminally accountable serves a wider public safety function. "It is important that this matter is thoroughly investigated, as it is the police service's duty to society to bring drunk drivers to justice and thereby protect other innocent road users from a similar fate," he added.

AfriForum confirmed it would provide the family with full support throughout the investigation and any subsequent prosecution.

Read AfriForum's original statement on the case:

Limpopo students jump out of moving bakkie to their deaths

In a related article, Briefly News reported on a tragic incident involving university students who jumped from a moving bakkie on the R523 in Limpopo, resulting in one death and two serious injuries. Authorities are now conducting a manhunt for the driver, who fled the scene after the harrowing event.

Source: Briefly News