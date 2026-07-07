AfriForum's Kallie Kriel calls for Julius Malema's imprisonment amid Madlanga Commission findings

WhatsApp evidence links Malema to controversial police official Feroz Khan, raising serious allegations

Netizens express mixed reactions, with some supporting Kriel's call for action against Malema

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Kallie Kriel roasted Julius Malema. Images: @kalliekriel and @EFFSouthAfrica

Source: Twitter

SOUTH AFRICA — AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel has called for Julius Malema's imprisonment and branded the Economic Freedom Fighters a "racketeering enterprise" after evidence emerged at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on 7 July 2026.

Kriel posted his remarks on X following testimony by evidence leader Advocate Mathew Chaskalson, who presented a WhatsApp screenshot to the Commission. The screenshot, attributed to a contact saved as "Juju Malema," indicated that Mohammad "Mo" Sayed received a set of parliamentary questions from Malema and subsequently forwarded them to Feroz Khan, the deputy head of Crime Intelligence.

See the AfriForum CEO's post that sparked the debate on X:

Malema Linked to Khan at Madlanga Commission

The WhatsApp exchange displayed before the Commission showed Malema apparently editing parliamentary questions directed at the Minister of Police, with visible corrections to the wording before the questions were passed along. Chaskalson's presentation framed the screenshots as evidence of a direct link between the EFF leader and the senior police official.

Earlier in the inquiry, explosive chat logs were released by the Commission, which first drew public attention to the alleged Malema–Khan connection.

Netizens Agree With AfriForum

Kriel's post drew significant online engagement, with several users expressing rare agreement with the civil rights organisation, which has historically been at odds with the EFF.

@phillibecks wrote:

"I have never thought one day I was going to agree with Afriforum, but on this I fully agree with you. Help NPA to prosecute this crook. He must be sent to jail immediately."

@Swartoomk4 added: "For the first time agreeing with you. How far are you with opposing his appeal?"

Not everyone was ready to accept the Commission's proceedings as conclusive. @Modieselle cautioned:

"The Madlanga Commission mentioned Julius Malema today, and social media prosecutors immediately declared the case closed."

The Commission continues to examine allegations of a politically motivated relationship between Malema and Khan, whose position at the heart of South Africa's law enforcement structures has made the inquiry a matter of considerable public interest.

Malema submits affidavit to Madlanga Commission

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Malema has submitted an affidavit to the Commission denying the allegations made against him, while the EFF has claimed that Malema interfered with Khan's appearance before an ad hoc parliamentary committee.

Source: Briefly News